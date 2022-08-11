Read full article on original website
Angie Alexis
3d ago
Consider this day the start of your criminal free life. You are lucky/blessed that you are still alive. You pointed a gun at a cop and once you do that his/her life is in serious danger. Thank God every moment of your day from this day forward cause that cop had the right to shoot you.
James Thompson
3d ago
Though clenched by the barrel in this situation, THE OFFICERS did a GREAT JOB, he's in custody and not dead which would have been JUSTIFIED without a doubt in Our Society 🤔👁️👁️👍🏿
Eyewitness News
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Fatally Shot During Fight With Restaurant Owner in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was fatally shot during a fight with a restaurant owner in Waterbury on Saturday. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old man...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury social club owner killed in shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened at the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene in the parking lot. Authorities said the owner of...
Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
Watertown police released video of a car being stolen in just 7 seconds on Sunday. Caitlin Francis and Lorin Richardson have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 15, including a fiery crash on I-91 in East Windsor. Updated: 4 hours ago. A tractor trailer and car fire...
Bridgeport police: 1 injured, 2 arrested in overnight shooting
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in Bridgeport around 2 a.m. on East Main Street.
Eyewitness News
Plainfield man arrested on drug charges
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A Plainfield man was arrested on drug charges Saturday night. An officer saw two narcotics users in Lions Park near the Plainfield Town Hall, police said. The officer believed there was illegal drug activity happening in the park. Authorities said the officer approached one of...
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigating after human remains found
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night. Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street. Officers found a human skull and bones on scene. “This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics...
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
News 12
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car left running at Watertown gas station stolen
Watertown police is investigating after they say that a Black Nissan Altima that was left running was stolen from a gas station Sunday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. outside the Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike. Surveillance video shows another car pulling up alongside the Nissan. A passenger...
Eyewitness News
Shots fired in Killingworth
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police raid at Poughkeepsie house recovers gun and drugs
POUGHKEEPSIE – A search warrant executed by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. The city police unit and the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force executed a search warrant at...
Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
Register Citizen
Early morning Stamford drug raid nets nearly three ounces of crack, illegally owned gun, police say
STAMFORD — City police say they seized nearly three ounces of crack cocaine and an illegally owned gun during an early morning raid on an apartment in downtown Stamford Friday. Capt. Richard Conklin said the raid was the product of a weeks-long investigation by Stamford police’s Narcotics and Organized...
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
1 Killed, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting in Fairfield County overnight. The incident took place in Bridgeport, on Saturday, Aug. 13, around 1:50 a.m. in the area of Barnum Avenue & Knowlton Street. Bridgeport police received reports of multiple parties struck by gunfire in the...
Car hits wall, leaving 1 killed and another in critical condition: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Waterbury Saturday morning. Waterbury police reported to the 900 block of East Main Street on a report of a one-car collision. Officers found a...
