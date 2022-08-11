ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Cibolo, TX
State
Florida State
City
Pilot Point, TX
KSAT 12

Early-morning fire damages home on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of West Malone Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and West Theo Avenue. Firefighters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Police#Reticulated Python
KSAT 12

Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
KSAT 12

San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy