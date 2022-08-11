Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Amazon truck hydroplanes off I-35, crashes into Grady’s BBQ on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon 18-wheeler veered off Interstate 35 and crashed into Grady’s BBQ on the Northeast Side on Monday morning. The big rig appeared to have hydroplaned while heading southbound on I-35 near AT&T Center Parkway around 4 a.m, according to San Antonio police. The truck...
KSAT 12
Giant African Spurred Tortoise visits SA park, but no one knows how it got there
SAN ANTONIO – A North Side park had a very unlikely visitor early last week -- a 50-pound African Spurred Tortoise -- and it’s still unclear how it got there. According to San Antonio Animal Care Services, Walter O’ Hare, the tortoise in question, was found by a few Good Samaritans on Aug. 7 while taking a stroll along Phil Hardberger Park.
KSAT 12
Car flees after accident, causes second crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A car involved in a crash downtown fled officers and then crashed into a second vehicle and a fence on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. and ended on West Woodlawn Avenue near...
KSAT 12
Man tells police he was shot by stray bullet while hanging out at South East Side soccer field
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was hanging out with his brother at a South East Side soccer field told police he was shot by a stray bullet. It happened after 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Roland Avenue. The man told police as they were walking from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Castle Hills police searching for man who wrecked SUV, wanted on DWI warrant in Bexar County
CASTLE HILLS, Texas – Castle Hills police are working to track down a driver who crashed his SUV into a stone wall and flipped it before running from the scene on Sunday morning. The incident happened near the corner of the 6700 block of West Avenue and Mimosa Drive.
KSAT 12
Man shot, injured while installing carpet in North Side building, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A group of workers was installing carpet at a North Side building when one of them pulled a gun and shot and injured their coworker, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Huebner...
KSAT 12
Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire damages home on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of West Malone Avenue, not far from Interstate 35 and West Theo Avenue. Firefighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
SAPD: Woman walking on access road of Loop 1604 hit by car, driver arrested for DWI
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was injured and a driver has been arrested following a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, not...
KSAT 12
Man dies at hospital after he was found shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – Police are still looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an East Side intersection. According to information from SAPD, neighbors called for help after hearing shots fired. Officers arrived at the intersection of N. Polaris & Canton St. just after 1:30 a.m. to find a man in a pool of blood.
KSAT 12
2 women with gunshot wounds show up at hospital, refuse to cooperate with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two women showed up at a hospital both with gunshot wounds early Monday morning. Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. to Northeast Baptist Hospital in the 8800 block of Village Drive after receiving reports of two people wounded. According to...
KSAT 12
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pole off of Hwy 90 on SW Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he lost control of his vehicle before it slid into a pole with an overhead sign on the Southwest Side. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man during an altercation on the city’s East Side Saturday night. Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road after receiving word of a cutting.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 men breaking into storage units arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 40s have been arrested after they allegedly broke into multiple storage units on the city’s far West Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at a storage facility in the 2400 block of SW...
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
KSAT 12
South Side boutique, community members help family rebuild after home destroyed by fire
A South Side boutique, alongside community members, is helping a family of seven rebuild their lives after they lost their home in a fire. The San Antonio Fire Department said lightning struck the home Thursday and damaged nearly everything inside. “From the outside of the home, you would not think...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
KSAT 12
Hot Chicken, Filipino Cuisine and Texas BBQ with a Twist
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a Filipino restaurant in the Alamo City serving delicious and modern takes on Filipino classics.
KSAT 12
Mother calls police after 18-year-old son returns from party with gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home. At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the teen’s mother called 911 for help at their home in the 200 block of Joe Blanks Street.
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
Comments / 0