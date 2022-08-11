Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years. “It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister. The paws start from Bay Street to...
First Coast News
Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
2 of 7 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold here in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy Thursday for Fantasy 5 players as the numbers 9-19-25-27-29 popped up as the winning combination. Out of seven total winners, two were locals from the Jacksonville area. The lucky pair of winning tickets were sold at a Publix on Atlantic Boulevard and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse
The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
San Marco Publix parking garage floods on opening day despite concerns from locals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aliera Peterson captured video Thursday showing people wading through ankle-deep water in the parking garage at the new Publix in San Marco on opening day. “That was after five to 10 minutes of moderate rain,” Peterson said. “I just shudder to think what it’s going to...
Kirby Smart Says Development in Georgia-Florida Game, A "Moot Point"
What did Kirby Smart have to say about being able to host recruits at the Georgia-Florida Game?
904happyhour.com
904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites
It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
multihousingnews.com
The Milestone Group Acquires Jacksonville Property
The company is planning a value-add program. Milestone Real Estate Investors V LP, which is The Milestone Group‘s current investment vehicle, has acquired The Club at Town Center, a 432-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, Fla. The seller was GoldOller Real Estate Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. This is...
News4Jax.com
Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax
Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
‘The festival is in full swing this year’; Caribbean Carnival returns to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re Caribbean-American, you know that carnival is a big part of the culture. It’s the return of the Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival, after being canceled for the past two and half years because of COVID-19. Jacksonville Carnival Committee President Theo Jack says the festival...
trazeetravel.com
Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A
Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
Impact Church alleges Regency Square Mall neglected maintenance; forcing church to fix damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Impact Church bought the former Belk building from Regency Square Mall for more than $7 million dollars. The church completed millions of dollars of renovations on the inside and spent even more to fix the neglect of the building's structure that they say the mall's management company wasn't quick enough to fix.
