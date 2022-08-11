ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Increase in fake checks reported from Jacksonville businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the checks coming into your business fraudulent? One Jacksonville-based bank says you might want to check, after they have seen an increase in reported check fraud attempts in businesses of all sizes. Jacksonville-based Florida Capital Bank has seen an 70% increase in fraud lose among...
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

Saxum preparing for $60.8 million freezer warehouse

The city is reviewing a construction permit application for Saxum Real Estate to build a 334,022-square-foot refrigerated warehouse at a cost of $60.77 million in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Primus Builders Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, is the contractor for the food distribution facility on 32.37 acres at...
904happyhour.com

904 Seafood Guide: 7 Local Seafood Favorites

It's summer which means it's "o-fish-ally" seafood season! We've curated a list of 7 staple seafood spots in Jacksonville to check out before the summer comes to an end. Obviously we're blessed to be able to enjoy quality seafood year-round in Florida, however we can all agree that seafood in the summer simply hits different.
multihousingnews.com

The Milestone Group Acquires Jacksonville Property

The company is planning a value-add program. Milestone Real Estate Investors V LP, which is The Milestone Group‘s current investment vehicle, has acquired The Club at Town Center, a 432-unit multifamily property located in Jacksonville, Fla. The seller was GoldOller Real Estate Investments, according to Yardi Matrix. This is...
News4Jax.com

Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax

Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space

Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
