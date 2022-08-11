Read full article on original website
Elden Ring Reveals Which Item Made The Game Impossible
No one ever said games by FromSoftware were easy. The developer and originator of the Soulsborne video game sub-genre is known for crafting truly challenging and chilling action RPGs that push players to the limits of their capabilities. "Elden Ring," the latest smash hit from the developer and game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, is no exception. While comments by Miyazaki leading up to the game's release made people question just how difficult "Elden Ring" would be, it still proved to be tough enough to be worthy of its genre, filled with lots of horrible ways to die and one boss that is practically impossible.
Elden Ring's New Illegal Item Warnings Explained
FromSoftware has released the latest update for "Elden Ring," that now labels banned items so players can get rid of them before getting banned. Earlier in the year, players discovered a bizarre cut item, the Deathbed Smalls, which was believed to be Fia's underwear. Shortly after that, modders added the item back into the game, but anyone carrying the undergarments started getting banned, since it was considered a modded item. One infamous hacker even started forcing modded items onto players to get them banned.
Microsoft Explains Why Call Of Duty Won't Leave PlayStation
Since the news of Microsoft's plans to acquire Activision Blizzard broke back in January, the proposed purchase has received a lot of attention due to the massive notoriety of both companies. The deal would be so massive that the U.S. government has even gotten involved to investigate concerns of a potential monopoly. Naturally, this hasn't been an overnight process. In fact, the company is currently in hearings with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) in Brazil, and some interesting intel has emerged from this process including Sony and Microsoft duking it out over game distribution and exclusivity worries.
What Is Rollback Netcode And Why Is It Important For Online Fighting Games?
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), made a glorious return in August 2022. After being canceled in 2020 and replaced with an online-only event for that year and in 2021, the fighting games tournament made its reappearance as a major, in-person event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This marked the first in-person Evo since it was taken over by Sony, and it featured some big changes and announcements. The new brawler "Multiversus," currently in open beta and looking good, replaced "Smash Bros." in the games lineup. Fans of the "Dragon Ball Z" franchise and "Dragon Ball FighterZ" – often ranked as the best "Dragon Ball Z" game ever – also received big news.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
EVO 2022 Has Tekken Fans Scrambling For Answers
"Tekken" is one of the most popular fighting game series of all time, with its total sales exceeding 50 million as of 2021. The series first appeared in 1994 as a self-titled arcade system but later made its way to the PlayStation with great success (via Tekken.fandom). Unlike many other popular fighting games at the time, Tekken was one of the first 3D animation fighting games with players able to sidestep attacks. The game was a smashing success and spawned multiple sequels, the most recent being "Tekken 7" in 2015.
Saints Row: These Are The Minimum System Requirements
The Saints are coming back in style. An all-new franchise reboot will be bringing the "Saints Row" signature bombastic chaos to the start of a brand new story with brand new characters, brought to life by an all-star cast you might have seen before in other big games. After suffering a massive delay from its original February release date, "Saints Row" will finally release on August 23 for every major platform (excluding the Nintendo Switch) — albeit with slightly limited cross-platform options for online multiplayer.
Is Saints Row Cross-Platform?
It's no secret that there are a ton of players excited about the "Saints Row" reboot. These fans are even okay with the game's massive delay to avoid competing with other major titles set to release during its original launch window. However, the one thing that fans really want to know is how cross-platform play will work — or if it's a function that's even in the game.
Rumbleverse: How To Fix Error Communicating With Epic Online Services Issues
Having already struck pay dirt with hits such as "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," Epic Games is making yet another foray into the battle royale realm with "Rumbleverse." Released on August 11, 2022, "Rumbleverse" combines the battle royale genre with traditional fighting games, all with a professional wrestling theme. Players are given the ability to create their own virtual wrestler before they mix it up with 39 other players in a battle to see who will be last performer in tights standing. It's a pretty cool concept that players are sure to be excited to play. Unfortunately for some of them, there may be some technical issues to weave around before they can dive in.
Streamers Who Created Games Of Their Own
Any good streamer knows a lot about video games, but not many of them have what it takes to create a game of their own. From art design to programming and from marketing to maintenance, so much more goes into video game development than most people realize. Despite the challenges that come with making a game, more than a handful of streamers have decided to throw their hat into the ring with varying degrees of success.
Xbox Accuses PlayStation Of Anti-Game Pass Tactics
Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard understandably had the internet going wild when it was first announced. After all, if completed, it would be one of the biggest business deals in gaming, especially considering the massively successful titles that Activision Blizzard owns. If the deal went through, Microsoft would own franchises like "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty" — among many other great titles. If Microsoft ended up owning those games, it's fair for gamers to assume that it might want to keep the best sellers exclusive. That way, the logic goes, more people could potentially purchase and play Xbox systems. This is apparently something Sony has been concerned about, too.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
Splatoon 3: How To Play The Pre-Release Splatfest World Premiere
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Splatoon 3." After years of speculation about whether we will ever get to play it, the inklings and octolings are finally making a comeback in the sequel to one of the best video games of 2017. While the game won't be released until September 9, gamers will be able to get their hands on it early during the world premiere of "Splatoon 3" Splatfest on August 27.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Final Fantasy 14: What Is The Market Board And How Do You Use It?
Despite being a huge flop when it first launched in 2010, "Final Fantasy 14" became one of the most successful MMOs on the market after its revival in 2013. Even years after its release, "Final Fantasy 14" is still worth playing due to its impressive worldbuilding, story, and multiplayer mechanics. On top of that, the game boasts a massive amount of content that could give players hundreds to over a thousand hours worth of play time (via HowLongToBeat). But jumping in can be a little daunting, especially when it comes to the in-game economy.
Why God Of War Has Other Games Running Scared
The "God of War" franchise has gone through quite a transformation in recent years. 2018's sequel/soft reboot brought the series to new heights by focusing on the relationship between Kratos, the titular god of war, and his young son, Atreus. Critics and audiences alike were mesmerized by the new game's intricate combat and a fantastic story that spanned multiple realms and mythologies. It's not surprise that fans wanted more, and so it wasn't too long before a full-fledged sequel was announced in the form of "God of War Ragnarok." And judging from recent reports, it seems as though fans aren't the only ones waiting for the next "God of War" game with bated breath — a number of video game publishers may also be biding their time until the sequel is out in the world.
