butlerradio.com
North Washington Rodeo Begins
This week marks the beginning of the North Washington Rodeo. The festivities kick off at 6 p.m. tonight with a Kick-Off Party at the rodeo arena on Route 38. Admission is free for tonight and will feature the Moniteau marching band. The official rodeo runs tomorrow through Saturday beginning at...
butlerradio.com
More Trails Possibly Connecting To Butler County
Armstrong County has purchased a historic railroad bridge and land that could connect trails here in Butler County. The country bought the bridge that spans the Kiski River as well as 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad. The area is expected to be developed over the next two years.
butlerradio.com
Butler golfers open season with impressive victory
The Butler Boys Golf team opened their season with a victory over Kiski Area 194-207 Friday at the Slippery Rock Golf Club. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 35. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos added 37’s. Butler will play Knoch this afternoon at the Saxon Golf Course.
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
Even though the Summer Reading Challenge for kids and teens has wrapped up, the Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Tweens and Teens are welcome to participate in a Summer Wrap Up Party at Tokens Arcade in Lyndora on...
butlerradio.com
CIT Training Planned for First Responders
A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training has been planned for First Responders in November. The training will be held at Family Pathways, in the Monarch Place on Burgh Avenue in Butler, from November 14-18. NAMI Butler is among the partners sponsoring the 40-hour training. designed to improve the way First...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
butlerradio.com
Sheriff Warns Of Scam Circulating
The Butler County Sheriff is warning of a new scam circulating the area. Mike Slupe says that someone is calling people and claiming to be a deputy sheriff in the department. The scammer then uses what is known as the jury duty scam—telling them someone will be coming to their house unless they pay over the phone.
butlerradio.com
State Police Investigate Recent Scam
A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
