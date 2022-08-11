Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
Major accident on Highway 12 in Fairfield causes delay
FAIRFIELD -- A major accident in Fairfield on Highway 12 caused a traffic delay.Fairfield firefighters are responding to a major vehicle accident on Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue.Everyone involved has been extricated, and Highway 12 is shut down in both directions.We will update this story when more details are provided.
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
San Francisco store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery
The store owner says the man came in with a lottery ticket and became angry when he was told it wasn't a winner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EXCLUSIVE: Jet skier saves 3 from drowning in Solano Co. as crews search for body of Oakland man
A heroic jet skier sprung into action and managed to save three members of a family of four after the group struggled against the current at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista on Wednesday. The fourth member, an Oakland man, is still unaccounted for.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
3 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Mateo County (San Mateo, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle crash in El Granada on Wednesday. According to the officials, a section of Highway 1 at the Half Moon Bay Airport was closed on Wednesday for a period of time after three [..]
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland, police say
Major Willis and an unnamed juvenile have both been charged in the fatal shooting of Uber driver Kon "Patrick" Fung during an attempted carjacking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday
FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
eastcountytoday.net
More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus in Contra Costa County
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA – The Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) reports more mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Contra Costa County. The mosquitoes were collected from a trap in an agricultural area east of Brentwood. This is the second group of mosquitoes to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages
RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
thesfnews.com
Woman Attacked In Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
L.A. Weekly
Man and Woman Injured in Head-On Crash on Lakeville Highway [Petaluma, CA]
PETALUMA, CA (August 12, 2022) – Early Monday morning, a man and a woman were hospitalized following a head-on crash on Lakeville Highway. The collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m., near Pine View Way. According to reports, the male driver of an eastbound white Chevrolet Spark attempted to pass...
Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt
PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
everythingsouthcity.com
THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco
Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City’s favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
Comments / 0