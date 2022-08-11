ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

CBS Sacramento

Major accident on Highway 12 in Fairfield causes delay

FAIRFIELD -- A major accident in Fairfield on Highway 12 caused a traffic delay.Fairfield firefighters are responding to a major vehicle accident on Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Avenue.Everyone involved has been extricated, and Highway 12 is shut down in both directions.We will update this story when more details are provided.
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County

The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont road closures planned for car show Sunday

FREMONT (BCN) — The Fremont Police Department is reminding residents there will be road closures in the Niles District for the annual Hot August Niles Car Show on Sunday. The car show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Road closures will include Niles Boulevard between J and G streets, H Street between […]
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family's laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter theft victims flock to get rebar cages

RICHMOND, Calif. - Chris Lutgen's Nissan Frontier made a horrendous loud noise after thieves stole his catalytic converter. "Certainly lets them know you're coming," Lutgen quipped as a mechanic moved his pickup truck into the garage of MGR Mufflers & Auto Repair on San Pablo Avenue in Richmond. He decided...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. "Bella" the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Woman Attacked In Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt

PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
PALO ALTO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

THE BEST OF MEXICO IN ONE PLACE at La Tapatia Mexicatessen on Grand Avenue South San Francisco

Come every weekend and enjoy our delicious birria. 411 Grand Avenue South San Francisco Phone. (650) 589-5881. About La Tapatia, South City's favorite Mexican eatery!. La Tapatia was established in South San Francisco in 1976 by Eduardo Haro and Humberto Campos. The business was primarily open as a tortilla factory to supply tortillas to restaurants and other stores. However, a small storefront was included to sell their tortillas, along with other Mexican food products to the general public. This was one of the first Mexican stores of its kind to open in the downtown area of South San Francisco, along Grand Avenue.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

