wchstv.com
State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:51 p.m. 8/15/22. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a number of counties in West Virginia. A flood watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for McDowell, Wyoming, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
Active COVID cases dip more than 500 in W.Va.; three new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, while three more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday listed active virus cases at 2,891, 543 fewer cases than were reported at the end of last week. DHHR officials said there were 1,896 new virus cases since the last update, but the number of recoveries lowered the active case total.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
Pay cited as main cause of staffing shortages in W.Va. correctional facilities
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Prison and jail officials found themselves short-staffed by more than 1,000 people on the day after West Virginia's governor declared a state of emergency and called out the National Guard to help man state lockups. The governor, corrections officials and the guard's union reports pay...
SkyTeam Drone: 97th State Fair of W.Va.
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Eyewitness News SkyTeam Drone was on location at the 97th State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg this week. Kelly Collins president and chief executive officer of the fair, said the 10-day fair brings together some of the best of West Virginia. “Whether you...
Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, emergency service workers said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
