CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases dipped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, while three more virus-related deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday listed active virus cases at 2,891, 543 fewer cases than were reported at the end of last week. DHHR officials said there were 1,896 new virus cases since the last update, but the number of recoveries lowered the active case total.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO