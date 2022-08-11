ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Has A New Restaurant Opening This Weekend

People always say Midland/Odessa needs more, more of everything, things to do, places to eat, and places to hang out. This weekend Midland is getting a new restaurant with a unique touch. Texas Lodge Bar and Grill is opening in southeast Midland. Husband and wife Elle and Eddy have dreamed...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?

One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
West, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Andrews, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
West, TX
Food & Drinks
Andrews, TX
Lifestyle
City
West, TX
NewsWest 9

Larry Gatlin to teach course at UTPB for spring 2023 semester

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Larry Gatlin, announced Tuesday that Gatlin will be teaching a course for the 2023 spring semester. The eight-week class will include aspects of songwriting, history, creative writing and personal development. "Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Marley, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Marley, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Marley is a six-year-old Great Pyrenees and lab mix. He has had a bit of a rough life since his owner passed away, being chained without shelter for several months with five other dogs.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECSO honors local residents with Life-Saving Awards

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office recently held its award ceremony and honored a group of residents for their selfless actions. Eight citizens earned the Life-Saving Award for saving another's life. Five of the individuals helped save the life of Tamika Pride back in February of 2021, while three others helped save the life of Ronnie Benoit in October of 2020.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Rerun#Food Drink#Latin Asian#The Food Network
WacoTrib.com

Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B106

Wow! Texas Teen in Jail After Breakup and Threating Family Members

When you’re 18-years-old and you breakup with your boyfriend or girlfriend it feels like the world is going to end, most of us have experienced that pain. But in time the pain goes away and you find a new boyfriend or girlfriend to spend time with. Unfortunately, Bradley Johnson from Midland, Texas will be dealing with the consequences of his overreaction after a breakup for years to come.
MIDLAND, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field

9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
DALLAS, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD teacher resigns

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A teacher at Alamo Jr. High has resigned after an investigation by Midland ISD into alleged comments they made. CBS7 News reached out to the district after receiving a message from a concerned parent who had heard about the comments made by the teacher. MISD released this...
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy