Read full article on original website
Related
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
Midland Has A New Restaurant Opening This Weekend
People always say Midland/Odessa needs more, more of everything, things to do, places to eat, and places to hang out. This weekend Midland is getting a new restaurant with a unique touch. Texas Lodge Bar and Grill is opening in southeast Midland. Husband and wife Elle and Eddy have dreamed...
What’s That Going In At Mockingbird & Big Spring St In Midland?
One thing everyone in the Basin loves is eating out. Yes, you'll find long lines at the registers in the grocery stores, too-but everyone here must do a LOT of freezing and saving food for later, given how long some of the wait times are at area restaurants and how long the drive-thru lines are at our fast food places. So when another location pops up, that's going to be fast food-it's a GOOD THING because it adds places to choose from and lessens lines at the ones already here. So I was surprised to learn that one of my personal favorites is building a location right by my house.....
Remember Back in the Day When Midland/Odessa Had an Awesome TG&Y?
TG&Y was the discount superstore of the 60s and 70s and this kid was in the toy department every time. When I was younger no one knew what TG&Y stood for so everyone I knew said it meant Toys, Girdles, and Yo-yos. That, of course, was not the truth. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larry Gatlin to teach course at UTPB for spring 2023 semester
ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, Larry Gatlin, announced Tuesday that Gatlin will be teaching a course for the 2023 spring semester. The eight-week class will include aspects of songwriting, history, creative writing and personal development. "Grammy award-winning musician Larry Gatlin will...
Odessa Police Department to host fundraiser for one of its officers battling cancer
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be holding a fundraising event on August 18 for Corporal Mike Troglin, who is battling stage four lung and brain cancer. 'Burgers For Mike' will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum in Barn...
Meet Marley, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Marley, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Marley is a six-year-old Great Pyrenees and lab mix. He has had a bit of a rough life since his owner passed away, being chained without shelter for several months with five other dogs.
ECSO honors local residents with Life-Saving Awards
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office recently held its award ceremony and honored a group of residents for their selfless actions. Eight citizens earned the Life-Saving Award for saving another's life. Five of the individuals helped save the life of Tamika Pride back in February of 2021, while three others helped save the life of Ronnie Benoit in October of 2020.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland firefighters preparing for 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
MIDLAND, Texas — The Professional Fire Fighters Association of Midland is preparing for its 5th Annual Tall City Memorial Stair Climb. Participants climb a total of 110 stories to match the stories of the Twin Towers. The climb is open to the general public, so anyone who wants to...
WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
Midland Born Only Fans Star Charged With The Murder Of Her Boyfriend
Courtney Tailor, was born Courtney Taylor Clenney in Midland, Texas, on April 21, 1996. Courtney's family lived in Midland for a few years and then moved to Austin, where she would attend college. She began modeling in college and is not listed as a model/actress. On April 3rd, she became...
KWTX
‘I find some comfort in knowing they are together’: Loved ones in mourning after Waco family of 3 dies in crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three young lives were lost after a tragic crash on Tuesday. A young couple and their three-year-old daughter were traveling down US 77 when they collided with a Freightliner. Raul Julian Ramos, 24, Abigail Marie Ramos, 24, and Lilith Ramos, 3, were all pronounced dead on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Texas animal shelters working to 'Clear the Shelter' with adoption promotions
ODESSA, Texas — West Texas animal shelters are working to "clear the shelter" this August. During this month, the Odessa Animal Shelter and Alpine Animal Services will be offering some special deals to make sure these cute critters find their "fur"ever home. In Odessa, adoption fees will be reduced...
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
Wow! Texas Teen in Jail After Breakup and Threating Family Members
When you’re 18-years-old and you breakup with your boyfriend or girlfriend it feels like the world is going to end, most of us have experienced that pain. But in time the pain goes away and you find a new boyfriend or girlfriend to spend time with. Unfortunately, Bradley Johnson from Midland, Texas will be dealing with the consequences of his overreaction after a breakup for years to come.
tigerdroppings.com
Dallas Youth Football coach killed on the field
9u Dallas football coach Mike Hickmon was shot and killed by opposing coach in the field in Lancaster today. Former NFL CB Aqib Talib was in the fight, it’s being stated that Talib’s brother shot the opposing coach 3 times on the field. This is freaking terrible. Between...
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
yourbasin.com
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD teacher resigns
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A teacher at Alamo Jr. High has resigned after an investigation by Midland ISD into alleged comments they made. CBS7 News reached out to the district after receiving a message from a concerned parent who had heard about the comments made by the teacher. MISD released this...
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0