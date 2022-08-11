ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara heads to Spelman College

By Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7PRk_0hDivELw00

Angelina Jolie is now the proud mom of a Spelman College freshman.

Her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, started orientation this week at the historically Black college in Atlanta. She will be a part of the class of 2026.

“I haven’t started crying yet,” Jolie told Vice President for Student Affairs Darryl Holloman via a video on Instagram . “I’m holding it together still.”

When asked how she felt about being a Spelman mom, the Oscar winner exclaimed, “I’m so excited!”

Just last month, the “Maleficent” star announced on social media that the 17-year-old was headed to the HBCU with a photo of her alongside other students.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters,” Jolie wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. “

Spelman is a liberal arts college for women based in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains

The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again. KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zahara Jolie Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

3rd person arrested in Monterey Park officer’s shooting in Downey

A San Pedro man is the third person to be arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey earlier this week. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old San Pedro resident, was arrested Thursday and booked for murder, the Downey Police Department confirmed. He is being held in lieu of […]
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep

Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelman College#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#College Freshman#Student Affairs#The Maleficent#Hbcu#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

Homeowner opens fire on intruders in Sherman Oaks

Police are searching for several men who broke into a home in Sherman Oaks early Saturday morning, only to be met with gunfire, authorities said. The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m. at an upscale home on Beverly Ridge Drive in the hills south of Ventura Boulevard. The homeowner told police he was asleep […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

Vehicle bursts into flames on 605 Freeway

Two men barely escaped injury when their car burst into flames early Saturday morning near Irwindale. Authorities say the men were driving around 2 a.m. on the 605 Freeway south of the 210 Freeway, when they smelled smoke coming from the engine. They tried to pull over to the center median, but quickly realized they […]
IRWINDALE, CA
KTLA

KTLA

66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy