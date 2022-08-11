Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Mounties looking to build off last season
It was a struggle for Southmont volleyball a season ago which is something that the program isn’t quite used to after their successes over the last 4-5 years. The Mounties went just 3-18 a season ago, but the good news is Southmont will bring nearly every starter back from that team as they look to improve.
Journal Review
Weekly Sports Schedule
North Montgomery DH vs S. Vermillion @ 10 a.m. Southmont DH vs Monrovia @ 10 a.m. Crawfordsville Boys @ Frankfort Invite @ 9 a.m.
Journal Review
Athenians with same goals and expectations for 2022
Crawfordsville Volleyball is coming off it’s best season in recent memory after the Athenians posted a 24-7 record in 2021. That CHS team had the leadership of five seniors and featured the likes of setter Laine Schlicher, Shea Williamson, libero Olivia Reed, Alyx Bannon, and Liddy McCarty. While the...
noblesvillemillers.com
Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral
The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
Journal Review
Ehrlich optimistic about upcoming season
Alex Ehrlich will begin his second season at the helm of leading Crawfordsville girls soccer. While it has been has a struggle for the Athenian girls soccer program the last few seasons, last year despite winning just one game, CHS showed progress and was in many games including both county games (1-0 loss to Southmont and 2-1 loss to North Montgomery). CHS fell 1-0 to South Vermillion and also fell in a shootout to Frankfort.
Journal Review
Athenians will re-tool for 2022
Everything came together for Crawfordsville boys soccer last season. The Athenians stood atop the Sagamore Conference at a perfect 7-0 and were champions. CHS also came within 15 minutes of capturing a sectional title before falling in a 2-1 defeat to Tri-West. They finished the season with a 13-4-1 record overall.
Golf fundraiser remembers the Delphi Daughters
For the sixth year, community members came together to make sure Liberty German and Abigail Williams are not forgotten.
readthereporter.com
Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies
Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
wbaa.org
Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus
Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 15, 2022
• Warrant served in the 1000 block of Corey Boulevard — 2:27 a.m. • Property damage crash at East South Boulevard and South Washington Street — 6:44 a.m. • Theft in the 1600 block of South Washington Street — 12:31 p.m. • Property damage crash at East...
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be located at 8894 U.S. Highway 36 in Avon. Reader’s Digest […]
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission puts the spotlight on Wayne Township
Submitted by the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. During the Hamilton County Bicentennial, each of the county’s nine townships will get a little extra love for one full month. In this post, we’re headed east to Wayne Township, which will be put on the Bicentennial pedestal in August 2023. (Visit our FAQ page to find out when your township will be the star.)
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
usi.edu
USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon
With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
Current Publishing
Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville
Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
Journal Review
Our neighbors are frightened
Recently an attempt to break in to a local church occurred. Members first thought wind damaged the back doors. Further investigation showed a lock had been jimmied. One might assume it was a case of youth vandalism — objectionable, but not dangerous in our relatively peaceful community. However, the church membership is predominantly African American, and our neighbors are worried.
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
