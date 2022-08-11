ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Review

Mounties looking to build off last season

It was a struggle for Southmont volleyball a season ago which is something that the program isn’t quite used to after their successes over the last 4-5 years. The Mounties went just 3-18 a season ago, but the good news is Southmont will bring nearly every starter back from that team as they look to improve.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Weekly Sports Schedule

North Montgomery DH vs S. Vermillion @ 10 a.m. Southmont DH vs Monrovia @ 10 a.m. Crawfordsville Boys @ Frankfort Invite @ 9 a.m.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Athenians with same goals and expectations for 2022

Crawfordsville Volleyball is coming off it’s best season in recent memory after the Athenians posted a 24-7 record in 2021. That CHS team had the leadership of five seniors and featured the likes of setter Laine Schlicher, Shea Williamson, libero Olivia Reed, Alyx Bannon, and Liddy McCarty. While the...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
noblesvillemillers.com

Millers open season with 4 – 0 victory over Cathedral

The Millers wasted little time posting their first goal of the 2022-23 Girls Soccer season, denting the board in the 2nd minute of Saturday’s season opening 4 – 0 victory over the Cathedral Fighting Irish at Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex in Noblesville. The goal was scored by junior...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawfordsville, IN
Sports
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Journal Review

Ehrlich optimistic about upcoming season

Alex Ehrlich will begin his second season at the helm of leading Crawfordsville girls soccer. While it has been has a struggle for the Athenian girls soccer program the last few seasons, last year despite winning just one game, CHS showed progress and was in many games including both county games (1-0 loss to Southmont and 2-1 loss to North Montgomery). CHS fell 1-0 to South Vermillion and also fell in a shootout to Frankfort.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Athenians will re-tool for 2022

Everything came together for Crawfordsville boys soccer last season. The Athenians stood atop the Sagamore Conference at a perfect 7-0 and were champions. CHS also came within 15 minutes of capturing a sectional title before falling in a 2-1 defeat to Tri-West. They finished the season with a 13-4-1 record overall.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Jake Laird Golf Outing raises $117,825 for Indiana police & fire agencies

Mike and Debbie Laird recently welcomed 424 golfers from all over Indiana to the 19th annual Jake Laird Memorial Golf Outing. The weather was perfect and both courses at the Pebble Brook Golf Club were in pristine condition, which made for the most successful outing since its inception in 2004 after their son, Jake Laird, an Indianapolis police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Evans
witzamfm.com

25 new conservation officers graduate training

Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbaa.org

Purdue and IU to separate and split IUPUI campus

Ndiana University and Purdue University announced Friday a vision to split IUPUI into two separate institutions. The change is designed to retain graduates and improve the local and state workforce. IUPUI has been a joint venture for 52 years, but the property is owned and operated by IU, with certain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Aug. 15, 2022

• Warrant served in the 1000 block of Corey Boulevard — 2:27 a.m. • Property damage crash at East South Boulevard and South Washington Street — 6:44 a.m. • Theft in the 1600 block of South Washington Street — 12:31 p.m. • Property damage crash at East...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Hopes#Mounties
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission puts the spotlight on Wayne Township

Submitted by the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. During the Hamilton County Bicentennial, each of the county’s nine townships will get a little extra love for one full month. In this post, we’re headed east to Wayne Township, which will be put on the Bicentennial pedestal in August 2023. (Visit our FAQ page to find out when your township will be the star.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
usi.edu

USI's Archaeology Field School makes dreams come true at Fort Ouiatenon

With lifetime dreams of becoming an archaeologist and a passion for ancient history, Emily Willis, Spring ‘22 graduate and anthropology major, wanted to get her hands dirty in an actual archaeological dig. During her time at USI, Willis studied anthropology and gained experience in the field through classes and lab work. However, she never got the chance to participate in an actual dig. This summer, her dream came true when she and four other USI students were given the opportunity to attend a field school with Dr. Michael Strezewski, USI Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Dr. H. Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Current Publishing

Work begins on roundabout project in city of Noblesville

Work has started on a roundabout in Noblesville at Ind. 32/38 that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The project, which began earlier this month, has resulted in traffic being reduced to one lane in each direction (east and west) on the north side of the roadway. Crews will be constructing half of the roundabout during the closure. It is expected to be completed within 30 days, depending on weather, said City Engineer Alison Krupski.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Our neighbors are frightened

Recently an attempt to break in to a local church occurred. Members first thought wind damaged the back doors. Further investigation showed a lock had been jimmied. One might assume it was a case of youth vandalism — objectionable, but not dangerous in our relatively peaceful community. However, the church membership is predominantly African American, and our neighbors are worried.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy