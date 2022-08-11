Read full article on original website
Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]
27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
