ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dwight Howard’s third stint with Lakers is likely over

Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFQ7C_0hDiv1xk00
Dwight Howard Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard’s time with the Lakers is over. Former NBA executive turned ESPN analyst Bobby Marks detailed on Aug. 2 that the Nets, Warriors and Clippers are the top landing spots for Howard:

“On paper, the answer is Brooklyn, but the likelihood is that we see Ben Simmons playing the majority of minutes at center. The Nets also have Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe in a backup role. Golden State could use Howard but only if James Wiseman suffers a setback and Andre Iguodala retires. The Clippers need size, but because of tax implications, they will likely not carry 15 guaranteed contracts to start the season.”

Marks also wrote that Howard’s last year with the Lakers was less than ideal, not just for basketball reasons:

“From getting in a shoving match during a timeout with Anthony Davis in the second game of the season to being snubbed from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, it never came together in Howard's third stint with the Lakers. And with Jordan, Davis and James getting the lion's share of the minutes at center, he never found a consistent role.”

Howard’s third stint with the Lakers had mixed results. The one-time NBA champion averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over 16.2 minutes in 60 games (27 starts). With his experience and strong defense, Howard can be a valuable bench player in a team’s frontcourt, especially if it has young guys who can learn from him.

What’s next for Dwight Howard?

Arash Markazi of ESPN Radio interviewed Howard on June 28, and he said that he is considering a wrestling career once he retires from the NBA. Howard appeared in a recent WWE tryout in Nashville.

“I would love to play in the NBA [this season]. Obviously, that’s where I’ve been my whole entire life. I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have years left in me. So, I would definitely love to play, just end my career on a high note, on a great note and then transition to the best business in the world: WWE.”

The Lakers signed Damian Jones, who averaged 8.1 points for the Kings last season, and Thomas Bryant, who averaged 7.4 points for the Wizards, to bolster their frountcourt, and both players are expected to compete for a spot in the starting lineup. It seems that the Lakers will not make any additional roster moves before the start of the season, unless they are able to trade Russell Westbrook.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'

Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Arash Markazi
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Dwight Howard
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, And LeBron James' Agent Spotted At Draymond Green's Wedding

The offseason is one of the best and worst times for a basketball fan. While there is no basketball action to root for on the court, there is a lot of activity around the NBA when it comes to player movement through the draft and free agency. Outside that, it is often amazing to see players that compete on the court every day live their regular lives and hang out with each other as friends.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Espn#Marks
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Attorney blasts Adam Schefter over Deshaun Watson tweet

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 plaintiffs suing Watson, hit out at the well-known ESPN personality during a Thursday press conference. "We all know about the tweet that was sent out, from a so-called insider, not somebody that’s ever spoken to me — if there’s more of an insider, I don’t know who it is, other than me — but this is the kind of reaction we received," Buzbee said while referencing Schefter, per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "These kinds of tweets, this kind of foolishness, is exactly why people do not pursue justice."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA draft bust getting another shot in league

The fifth team will hopefully be the charm for one former lottery pick. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that ex-Kentucky star Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets. Cauley-Stein will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Roger Maris' son doesn't want Aaron Judge to break AL HR record?

With the way Aaron Judge has played at the plate this season, it is quite possible he will break Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record. While some fans may be hoping to watch him hit 62 home runs, there is at least one person who doesn't want to see that happen -- Maris' son.
MLB
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

39K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy