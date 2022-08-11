Dwight Howard’s third stint with Lakers is likely over

Dwight Howard Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard’s time with the Lakers is over. Former NBA executive turned ESPN analyst Bobby Marks detailed on Aug. 2 that the Nets, Warriors and Clippers are the top landing spots for Howard:

“On paper, the answer is Brooklyn, but the likelihood is that we see Ben Simmons playing the majority of minutes at center. The Nets also have Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe in a backup role. Golden State could use Howard but only if James Wiseman suffers a setback and Andre Iguodala retires. The Clippers need size, but because of tax implications, they will likely not carry 15 guaranteed contracts to start the season.”

Marks also wrote that Howard’s last year with the Lakers was less than ideal, not just for basketball reasons:

“From getting in a shoving match during a timeout with Anthony Davis in the second game of the season to being snubbed from the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, it never came together in Howard's third stint with the Lakers. And with Jordan, Davis and James getting the lion's share of the minutes at center, he never found a consistent role.”

Howard’s third stint with the Lakers had mixed results. The one-time NBA champion averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over 16.2 minutes in 60 games (27 starts). With his experience and strong defense, Howard can be a valuable bench player in a team’s frontcourt, especially if it has young guys who can learn from him.

What’s next for Dwight Howard?

Arash Markazi of ESPN Radio interviewed Howard on June 28, and he said that he is considering a wrestling career once he retires from the NBA. Howard appeared in a recent WWE tryout in Nashville.

“I would love to play in the NBA [this season]. Obviously, that’s where I’ve been my whole entire life. I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have years left in me. So, I would definitely love to play, just end my career on a high note, on a great note and then transition to the best business in the world: WWE.”

The Lakers signed Damian Jones, who averaged 8.1 points for the Kings last season, and Thomas Bryant, who averaged 7.4 points for the Wizards, to bolster their frountcourt, and both players are expected to compete for a spot in the starting lineup. It seems that the Lakers will not make any additional roster moves before the start of the season, unless they are able to trade Russell Westbrook.