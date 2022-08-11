Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Host Nation Italy Tops Swimming Medal Table At European Championships
The nation of Italy sits atop the overall swimming medal table through two days of competition at the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50m) We are off with another busy finals session, which includes the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×100 free relay races. All eyes are going to be on David Popovici in the 200 free,...
swimswam.com
Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis
LCM (50m) There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.
swimswam.com
Katinka Hosszu On 100 Medals Goals And Her Legacy In Swimming
LCM (50m) Katinka Hosszu, one of the greatest swimmers all-time, is getting closer to reaching the goal of 100 international medals. As of publishing, Hosszu has won a whopping 97 medals between the World Championships, European Championships, and Olympic Games:. Event 1st 2nd 3rd. Olympics games 3 1 0. World...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri On Galossi: “I See His Willingness To Try Even Harder”
LCM (50m) Gregorio Paltrinieri won the European title of the 800 freestyle in his homeland applauded and celebrated loudly by his most devoted crowd. He blasts the CR in 7:40.86 and reaches his second gold in this event at a European Championships after the 2014 and 2016 editions. He was not the only Italian swimmer on the podium: rising star Lorenzo Galossi took the bronze with the new world junior record time of 7:43.37.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report
LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
swimswam.com
Analia Pigree Wins Gold in Women’s 50 Back, Breaks Own French Record with 27.27
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. Top 8:. Analia Pigree (FRA) — 27.27. Silvia Scalia (ITA)...
swimswam.com
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other”: Best Quotes from Euros Day 4
LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
swimswam.com
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
swimswam.com
Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79
LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
“Even If I Die Here, Drown, Whatever…”: Five Best Quotes from Day 3 of Euros
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Benedek Kovacs clocked a 29.20 on the final length of the 200 backstroke to rally all the way from fifth up to second place and steal his first major international medal in comeback fashion at the 2022 European Championships on Saturday. Just how badly did the...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record
LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record
LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
swimswam.com
Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian Record With 27.39 50 Back
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. In the semifinals of the women’s 50 back at the 2022...
swimswam.com
Sjostrom’s 53.12 Lead Off & Steenbergen’s 53.02 Highlight W. 4×100 Free Relay
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands – 2009 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:33.62, Netherlands – 2008. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:34.17. Results:. Great Britain – 3:36.47. Sweden – 3:37.29. Netherlands – 3:37.59. Italy –...
swimswam.com
Spain Shatters Men’s 4×100 Free Relay National Record in Prelims with 3:15.24
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:08.24, United States – 2008 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:08.32, France – 2008 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 3:10.41, Russia – 2021. 2020 European Champion: Russia, 3:10.41. Top 8 Qualifiers:. Hungary – 3:14.62. Italy – 3:15.00. Great Britain – 3:15.02.
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis
LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
swimswam.com
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free
LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
Comments / 0