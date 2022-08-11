Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
With rents soaring, CT officials could soon consider a cap on rental hikes
After budget-buckling rent hikes for many people renewing apartment leases this year, Connecticut legislators are weighing the possibility of a law preventing excessive increases statewide — with a pair of West Coast states furnishing a template for how it might be done.
Register Citizen
Connecticut school districts can’t find enough teachers: ‘We must address working conditions’
With a new school year only weeks away, some Connecticut school districts face a startling problem: They don't have enough teachers. Amid the multi-year disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, administrators and education officials say recruiting and retaining...
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
Register Citizen
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today's partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Register Citizen
Business briefs, Aug. 14, 2022
SHARON — Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, has been awarded a five-star rating — the highest overall — by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality patient care, according to a statement. The overall rating, between one and five stars, provides consumers with...
Register Citizen
After West Haven ‘explosions,’ FBI promises ‘greater efforts’ to inform public before training drills
WEST HAVEN — City and law enforcement officials believe the biggest misstep regarding a July 21 FBI drill in West Haven was that the public was not properly notified. “As a matter of practical courtesy, if something like that is going to go on then generally the local police department would tell the neighbors in the area that would be affected, ‘We’ve got a drill going on and here is the timeframe,’” said Dan Maxwell, a lecturer in criminal justice at the University of New Haven and a retired Madison police officer. “I believe this was a miscommunication.”
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo's life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Register Citizen
Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard
AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family's backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you'll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, "giant marigolds" more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
Register Citizen
Old Saybrook appeals state order to release former cop’s exit interview
A state order for the disclosure of an Old Saybrook police officer's exit interview is facing a legal challenge. The Old Saybrook Police Department has filed a complaint in New Britain Superior Court appealing a Freedom of Information Commission decision to require disclosure of the exit interview. Releasing the...
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
Register Citizen
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he's offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Register Citizen
Beloved Darien gas station manager says goodbye after decades in CT: ‘The whole town is my family’
DARIEN — During the lunchtime rush hour at Mama Carmela's Deli a few weeks ago, a teary-eyed Sam Chidella tried to recount stories from the past quarter century of his life in Darien. But his trips down memory lane kept getting interrupted by a steady stream of visitors,...
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series' second year at the city's Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
Register Citizen
A week after hearing cries for help from Bloomfield tenants, town leaders brainstorm solutions as problems persist
The main door to Building 18 at Wedgewood Apartments in Bloomfield opens without a key. The smell is overpowering, even with a mask on. A short walk down the length of the building leads to a stairwell heading down...
Register Citizen
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer's shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
Register Citizen
Bronx man gets 9 years for stabbing, choking Bridgeport woman
BRIDGEPORT — A Bronx, N.Y., man, charged with choking and stabbing a local woman two years ago, was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. "This was a horrific criminal event," Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo said at the sentencing of 30-year-old Christopher Jirau. In addition to the...
