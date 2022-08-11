Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Little League denies Bend North’s request to play in LLWS after controversial foul-ball call
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are fantastic ways to win -- and just as many heartbreaking ways to lose. The Bend North 12-U Little League team was in a tie game in extra innings Thursday evening, with a chance to go to the Little league World Series in Williamsport, Pa., something every little leaguer dreams of.
KTVZ
‘It was a foul ball!’: Bend North coach seeks Little League apology for call that cost them the game
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are fantastic ways to win -- and just as many heartbreaking ways to lose. The Bend North 12-U Little League team was in a tie game in extra innings Thursday with a chance to go to the Little league World Series in Williamsport, Pa., something every little leaguer dreams of.
KTVZ
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond welcomes about 100 cars for the Summer Car Show
It was the finale of the Summer Car Show at General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond on Sunday. Car shows have been happening at General Duffy's for three years now. There were about a 100 cars in Duffy's lot. It was a casual chance to check out some cool cars-- there were no trophies handed out or a raffle. The event helped to raise awareness and money for the Bethlehem Inn and Shield-- both organizations had booths at the event. The Bethlehem Inn was taking donations for gloves, trash bags and fresh produce. Shield helps first responders and veterans with mental health counseling.
KTVZ
New fire stopped small NE of Cultus Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 4,000 acres as more blazes fought across NW
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a few larger wildfires are being fought around the Northwest, some not far from Central Oregon, another small blaze was stopped at a half-acre Saturday about five miles northeast of Cultus Lake on the Deschutes National Forest, officials said. Crews responded to Incident 729 Saturday...
KTVZ
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a man upset about an argument with his mother drove into a crowd of people at a fundraiser for victims of a recent deadly house fire, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returned home and beat his mother to death.
