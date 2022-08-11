ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 new businesses to join 2ND & PCH

By Christian May-Suzuki
The 2ND & PCH shopping center continues to add to its stock of businesses and services.

Property management company CenterCal Properties announced today that three new businesses are joining the property and opening up this summer:

  • Forno Banci: A new Italian concept featuring a bakery that will serve staples like pizza, focacce and other baked goods made daily.
  • Woofpak Pet Kitchen: This dog food retailer provides a unique dining experience for dogs with farm-to-bowl meals, safe sweets like donuts and birthday cakes, and other healthy food options for your pet.
  • Compass Real Estate: The national brokerage has been operating in Long Beach out of a temporary location, but is set to relocate to a second-floor space at 2ND & PCH.

CenterCal also shared that three previously announced businesses —Fire Wings, dan modern chinese and Beachwood Brewing—are slated to open this summer. The Beachwood Brewing opening comes after the business opened up a new location in Bixby Knolls last week , which is slated to become the company’s first distillery.

The post 3 new businesses to join 2ND & PCH appeared first on Long Beach Post .

ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

