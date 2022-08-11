ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Viva Satire!
3d ago

The Suspect's wife told the FBI that she warned her husband to stop watching all that Mar-a-Lago Bullxxxx on Fox News!!

Mike Kramer
3d ago

Now you will need a background check at Lowe's and Home Depot to get a nail gun.

WISH-TV

Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
RICHMOND, IN
wamwamfm.com

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
RICHMOND, IN
TheDailyBeast

Indiana Police Chief Suspended for Arresting Political Foe on Bogus Rape Charge

Two Indiana police officers were suspended Wednesday after they targeted a man running for town board who they believed had railed against the thin blue line. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser arrested Trevin Thalheimer on possession of marijuana along with an old rape allegation; both charges were later dropped. Thalheimer would have had oversight of the police department if he was elected to the town board. Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said he was disturbed by the investigation and the arrest, and has asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the matter. “I don’t know where they got that impression that I was [anti-police],” Thalheimer told local affiliate Fox19 Now. “I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookfield Police Department, that they’re all fair guys.”Read it at Fox 19 Now
BROOKVILLE, IN
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
TROTWOOD, OH
