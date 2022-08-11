Read full article on original website
3d ago
The Suspect's wife told the FBI that she warned her husband to stop watching all that Mar-a-Lago Bullxxxx on Fox News!!
Mike Kramer
3d ago
Now you will need a background check at Lowe's and Home Depot to get a nail gun.
4
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in Ohio
5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio
Standoff Ends After Man Armed With AR-15 Tried To Enter FBI Building In Cincinnati
The man, identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, fired a nail gun at the building before fleeing in his car and later firing on cops with an AR-15.
Armed man who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 is fatally shot after firing into an FBI field office in Cincinnati
The man who fired a nail gun into an FBI field office in Cincinnati on Thursday before he was killed by officers was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, officials said. Two officials familiar with the matter identified the suspect as Ricky Walter Shiffer. Officers fatally shot the suspect...
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed after standoff
WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — An armed man clad in body armor who tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office on Thursday was shot and killed by police after he fled the scene and engaged in an hourslong standoff in a rural part of the state, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Indiana Police Chief Suspended for Arresting Political Foe on Bogus Rape Charge
Two Indiana police officers were suspended Wednesday after they targeted a man running for town board who they believed had railed against the thin blue line. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser arrested Trevin Thalheimer on possession of marijuana along with an old rape allegation; both charges were later dropped. Thalheimer would have had oversight of the police department if he was elected to the town board. Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said he was disturbed by the investigation and the arrest, and has asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the matter. “I don’t know where they got that impression that I was [anti-police],” Thalheimer told local affiliate Fox19 Now. “I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookfield Police Department, that they’re all fair guys.”Read it at Fox 19 Now
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
6-year-old ‘regularly’ given Smirnoff Ices says it helps him sleep, Ohio sheriff says
The first time Ohio deputies saw a 6-year-old boy with “an open Smirnoff Ice in his hand,” they say a woman acting as his mom said she didn’t realize he had just grabbed one of her drinks. When the same child was later found riding a scooter...
Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'
RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
Suspect ID’d in Richmond officer shooting: What we know
Lee's criminal history dates back nearly three decades, starting with a six-year sentence for burglary in 1994 according to our partners at WXIN. He has served several other sentences relating to felony convictions of burglary and drug charges.
Ohio woman allowed 6-year-old to drink alcohol in gas station, deputies say
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is facing charges in Ohio after investigators said surveillance video shows a child drinking alcohol at a gas station. Victoria Hampton was arrested and charged with child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to jail records. Deputies with the...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person is dead following a crash involving Rumpke ruck in Trotwood Friday morning. A Trotwood police officer reported the crash happened on Little Richmond Road near Diamond Mill Road around 11:40 a.m. >>Columbus man dead after standoff following attempted breach of Cincinnati FBI office identified. A...
wcbe.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of records from the 2020 vote
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
hoosieragtoday.com
Wayne and Randolph County Farmers Finish Among Top 3 in Wheat Yield Contest
Seed Genetics Direct recently announced the winners of their annual Wheat Yield Contest for 2022. Jimmy Cunningham and Ron Foor of Cunningham and Foor, LLC from Washington Court House, Ohio earned the top bragging rights with a first-place finish of 144.11 bushels per acre yield. Placing second was Jacob Cates...
NBC News
