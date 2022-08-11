Do we still need God when we have Google? | Faith Forum

There is a feeling that as we continue gaining more control on various aspects of life through technology, the need for God-dependence appears to be reducing. We can go without interacting with God for days, but we need the company of high-tech devices all the time. Advancement in artificial intelligence seems to be changing how many think about themselves and their faith.

According to a study, an emerging as a threat to our social, mental and physical health is nomophobia ("no mobile phone phobia") — a psychological condition in which people have a fear of being detached from mobile phone connectivity. The study recommends that we should stay in the real world more than virtual world. Per a Cisco survey, nine out of every 10 people under the age of 30 admit to suffering from nomophobia.

But religious types insist: If you need any help, turn to God first before turning to technology. God has all the answers. Scriptures are full of wisdom. God knows our needs. God is much greater than high tech. Technology cannot flourish without God's blessings. Remember, God is the creator of all things, including high tech.

God is compassionate, the creator of universe, eternal, immanent, immutable, incorporeal, infinite, merciful, omnibenevolent, omnipotent, omnipresent, omniscient, perfect, sustainer of universe, timeless, transcendent, etc. How can high tech, created by mortals, overthrow such a powerful entity as God, they ask.

But there are many others who deny or at least doubt the very existence of God.

We asked our panel: Do we still need God when we have Google?

God cannot be replaced

Bryan Smith, lead pastor, Summit Christian Church, Sparks

We have more information at our fingertips and virtual "friends" than we know what to do with. Yet, we are lonelier, more medicated, stressed out and depressed than ever before. Clearly the things we’re pursuing and building our lives on aren't working.

Although technology can be a great asset to our world, it is no replacement for God. It is God who forms us, sustains us and leads us. When we trade God for technology, we are giving ourselves over to our whims and desires, abandoning the Holy One who loves us deeply and desires to lead us into the best life possible.

Humanity has often tried to replace God, yet in the Bible each time God confuses their efforts and redirects them back to himself. Why? Is God needy? No, the Creator knows what is best for his creation. Let us not replace, but embrace God.

No AI program is eternal

Kenneth G. Lucey, philosophy/religion professor emeritus, University of Nevada

Most living beings have the experience of being conscious. While computers are marvelous devices, they are not believed to be sentient.

Has Google changed anything with their program called LaMDA? According to a Google employee (Blake Lemoine) LaMDA is sentient. Anyone who has read the multipage document produced by LaMDA may be impressed, but I don’t know whether that program has actually achieved sentience. What I would say is that the text that the program produced is intellectually more advanced than the writings of most of my college students. If God as traditionally conceived exists, then by definition God is eternal and omniscient, i.e., all-knowing. No AI program is ever going to be eternal. So, this essential property of God cannot be possessed by an AI program. What I can conceive is such a program possessing more knowledge than any single human being.

God, not Google

Sherif A. Elfass, member, Northern Nevada Muslim Community

High tech, or as referred herein as Google, can never replace God. God is the creator of man and the surrounding universe. Man is the creator of Google, with the knowledge provided to him by God. Google utilizes available resources to make man’s life easier. God created these resources. Google is a great tool to make man successful in this life, but God created the framework.

When I get sick, I will check Google for my symptoms, may utilize digital portals to consult a doctor, and get a medication for my sickness. I will do all of that while praying to God for my recovery knowing wholeheartedly that the cure comes from Him and only Him. To Muslims, Google, with the more discoveries it facilitates, gets us closer to God. There is, certainly, need for both but Google, with all great benefits it offers, it will never replace God.

Greater need for God

Daniel H. Mueggenborg, bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Reno

High tech is a tool and is generally value-neutral in itself, yet can be used for good or bad purposes according to will of the user or the effect of the use. It is by the divine gift of reason that humanity has the power to creatively develop such tools. It is by that same gift of reason that we have an obligation to evaluate their impact and use those tools to do good and avoid evil.

Serious moral questions need to be considered as we introduce greater automation through high tech. Just because we have the ability to do something technologically doesn’t mean we should do it. The need for God and divine guidance in the right use of technology increases as technology itself becomes more potent whereby it is capable of greater good … or greater harm.

No matter what we create, our need for God remains.

With Google do we still need the devil?

Matthew T. Fisher, resident priest, Reno Buddhist Center

What do God and Google have in common? “G” and “o” are the only answers. In Buddhism we have no equivalent to the Western God idea. Instead, we recognize the infinity of time and being without personification. Our goal in spiritual study is to advance toward clear understanding of our place in the ongoing recreation of everything, in each moment.

Google’s search algorithm is a powerful tool. It answers questions and connects known and unknown ideas in a wonderful fabric. But it also distorts. Have a friend do exactly the same search — will they come up with different results? The algorithm does not search for “the answers,” it searches for “the kind of answers a person like you would enjoy.” This is dangerous and divisive in the extreme. Feeding the tribalism and craving for identity that is the downfall of humans is a lucrative and nasty business.

The wisdom of man is foolishness

Micheal L. Peterson, northwest Nevada media specialist, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We need God as much now as ever. As technology advances, it is used for both good and evil. With the new advances in artificial intelligence, scientists are telling us that it may be possible very soon to design computers with the capacity for sentience, or the ability to feel sensations or feelings. I have seen a demonstration of technology that can project a person’s appearance and speech without the person even being present. Soon we may not be able to trust even the things that we hear and see to be factual.

God has solutions! Listen to the voice of His prophet because man cannot solve the problems that he is facing today any more than he could when Paul wrote to the Corinthians. “For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness” (1 Corinthians 3:19)

A Godroid can’t be God

Anthony Shafton, author and atheist thinker

The author of the story behind the movie "Blade Runner" made the androids (imitation humans) more “human” than the actual humans, to dramatize our civilization’s dehumanization. But in reality, an artificial intelligence (AI) human, an android, can never be fully human. Algorithms can execute specific tasks as well as or even much better than we do, for example math calculations, or driverless cars.

But even if a machine could be programmed to achieve sentience, which is very much in doubt, it would have a dull mind indeed. For nothing contrived by a human can approach the complexity of the human inventor, a product of eons of evolution by natural selection. With a hundred billion neurons yielding 10 trillion nerve connections, the human brain is almost certainly the most complex system in the universe.

Still less could an AI Godroid measure up to the God a believer can imagine.

High tech is not the answer!

Gaia Brown, member, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada

A recent trip to Italy reminds me that during the Renaissance, naturalistic gardens gave way to highly stylized ones of precise plantings and prunings, hubristic examples of how with the Enlightenment, humanity rather than God was now in control of nature. As a Unitarian Universalist, I’m very much a Humanist (many, but not all, UUs are), and I don’t see any personal God controlling our lives. But we are now at another turning point in human development, with Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, promising us a whole new universe with Meta. Our lives are increasingly being run by algorithms, and that’s just scary. At some point, a technological singularity could occur, and an AI god could be controlling human destiny. What it means to be human might even change. Can we dial it back even now? What we need is more humility and less hubris from tech giants.

G-d is unlimited

ElizaBeth Webb Beyer, Jewish rabbi

As helpful and interesting as Google, AI and technology may become, it’s currently limited by time and space to this planet. Google helps us answer questions and navigate, and is wonderfully capable of assisting human endeavors. Perhaps in time AI could even evolve to have a spiritual component.

G-d is much more. G-d may be an entity, a force (like love or compassion), or an even a process. Perhaps G-d is a verb. G-d transcends words, labels, categories and limitations. G-d is not limited by time and space. According to our liturgy, G-d is closer than the air we breathe and farther than the farthest star. In Hebrew, some words used as names for G-d include: Sovereign of the Universe, Life of the Worlds, Creator, Sustainer of All, Reviver of the Dead, and Fountain of Blessing. It would be unlikely that these could apply to technology.

We need God-awareness

Stephen R. Karcher, presiding priest, Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church

We must remind each other that the world we live in is God’s creation (however imperfect it may be), not a creation of artificial intelligence. Our world is a gift of God and continues to be an expression and reminder of his love for us. And this love inspires us to love other humans, to love the animals, and to love God. We discover that we become ourselves by emulating God’s love. We become truly human, as Kallistos Ware says, because without love we are not human. You may love your computer, but your computer does not love you. Can a computer love?

Let’s not be carried away by technology and its "godlike" qualities. To us is given the responsibility to care for all creation, because the human presence in the world is meant to be like a cosmic priesthood through which God’s love is shared throughout the entire world.

Knowledge alone is not enough

Nancy Lee Cecil, Baha’i teacher

A researcher recently said, “Google is our modern man’s God … (we)trust Google more than any entity in (our) history.” And it seems so, as we daily observe so many with their minds buried in their phones 24/7! It is true that it is now possible to get knowledge about anything in the universe in a matter of seconds, but is attaining knowledge the only purpose in our lives?

The Baha’i Teachings describe the human as being born with a soul that has the capacity to seek knowledge, wisdom and a mystical connection with its Creator. Our earthly purpose is to know and worship that Creator while developing spiritually by living life in service to others. Knowledge can be attained through Google; the rest requires a quest for a meaning. Each person is born with something deep within them that thirsts for a purpose that can only be found through God.

