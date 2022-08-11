‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Trailer References ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Wolverine’

Rick is back to causing mayhem as the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 shows him and the family on intergalactic adventures. The season will premiere in early September after a long wait since the fifth season’s finale. The Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer does not disappoint and continues the series tradition of referencing pop culture, like Die Hard.

Rick wants Summer to channel her inner ‘Die Hard’ in ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6

The official extended trailer does not reveal much about connecting storyline for the new season. Besides the return of Clone Beth , fans see the Smith family going on many adventures with Rick and facing dangerous foes. Not only does the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 have Black Sabbath in the backdrop, but there is also a shoutout to Die Hard.

Rick, Morty, and Summer seem to be in a predicament. Summer tells her grandfather there is an alien army shooting people. But Rick corrects her and says they are a small group of terrorists, and he seems unfazed. Unable to do anything, he tells Summer, “just do a Die Hard. ”

Most fans watching the trailer know about Die Hard . It is almost hard not to. The classic 1988 action movie starring Bruce Willis defined an era. But Summer seems to have no idea what Rick is talking about when he tells her to sneak around through the air vents.

Summer comes clean and tells Rick she has never seen Die Hard . Her excuse? She is a 17-year-old. It is shocking to hear as Die Hard is a ride of passage and often debated if it’s a Christmas movie or not. Besides Die Hard , the trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 makes another pop culture reference.

Summer gets Wolverine-style weapons in the season trailer

Die Hard seems to be the number one reference for Rick and Morty Season 6. But the trailer does pique the interest of superhero fans. Right after the movie reference, fans see Summer’s arms encased by a blue-like gel. The gel morphs into her body and transforms into Wolverine claws.

The pop culture reference is hard to miss as only one well-known superhero has the type of weaponry. As the series characters do not have the same number of fingers as a human, instead of three claws, Summer has two.

It is hard to say if other scenes in the trailer make pop culture references. Rick’s electric-powered whips seem familiar. Could it be a reference to Whiplash from Iron Man 2 ? Fans can expect the season to make more references because prior seasons have done the same.

According to Vice , Rick and Morty Season 3 is full of them. The episode “The Rickshank Redemption” is based on The Shawshank Redemption book by Stephen King and the 1994 movie. A fan favorite is the Szechuan sauce, a sauce from the McDonald’s promotion for Mulan .

When time will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 premiere?

Rick and Morty Season 6 is close to its premiere on Adult Swim on Sept. 4. The new season will have a slightly longer season with 11 episodes, but a mid-season finale has not been reported. The premiere and following episodes will air on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. EST.

Justin Roiland promises the sixth season will be better than the fifth. According to IGN , he explains, “I think we’re kind of finally back into the rhythm of Rick and Morty, and I think Season 6 is… I didn’t particularly think Season 5 was bad, but Season 6 is f*cking amazing. It really is a f*cking quality season.”

Fans can look forward to more pop culture references and more adventures. Hopefully, the sixth season will address the repercussions of Evil Morty’s deeds at the end of the fifth season.

