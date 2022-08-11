ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shailene Woodley Praises Friends for Tolerating Her Nomadic Lifestyle

By Abeni Tinubu
At age 19, Shailene Woodley decided to give up nearly all of her earthly possessions. Despite the fact that her acting career was taking off, she had no desire to settle down in Los Angeles like some of her peers. Instead, Woodley would spend her early 20s embracing a truly nomadic and minimalist lifestyle. But how was the Divergent alum able to do this? Woodley credits her friends for helping her live a life on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330Ldg_0hDiu86c00
Shailene Woodley | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley was fond of couch surfing when she wasn’t shooting movies or TV shows

For years, Woodley was able to fit nearly all of her belongings in a carry-on suitcase. This allowed her to travel back and forth with ease. She also didn’t have a permanent residence. Instead, the Endings, Beginnings star rented out small places to stay for short periods of time when she wasn’t shooting projects. She also relied on the generosity of her friends to let her couch surf with them. In a 2019 interview with Magazine C , Woodley shared that her friends even allowed her to store some of her personal belongings in their homes.

‘The O.C.’ actor praised her friends’ generosity

“I’m still on the road,” Woodley explained. “I don’t have a permanent place anywhere. I do have piles everywhere. My friends call them Shai piles. I have very generous friends who house me all over the world. So much of my life is in hotels that if I’m in a city where I have friends, I ask if I can stay with them … or I find a condo or somewhere where there’s a kitchen. I just have to be able to cook. My constitution is not built for fancy food three times a day. Sometimes your body just wants a cutting board and a knife — just to chop up a good salad.”

Woodley has since expressed interest in getting a home of her own

Though The Fallout actor greatly appreciated her nomadic lifestyle, she has seemingly embraced the idea of putting down roots. In a separate interview with NET-A-PORTER , Woodley once again expressed gratitude for her friends’ generosity. However, she shared that she wanted a home of her own after living such a minimalistic lifestyle for years at a time.

“Thank God for my friends because they are so tolerant of me, but I do want a home now,” Woodley explained. “I lived a very minimalistic life for many years – toothbrush, deodorant, two pairs of jeans, a pair of leggings for yoga, sweater and jacket, really bare essentials. I was a very serious woman for so long, I didn’t allow myself the frivolous nature of being a human being and having human experiences.”

Rolling Stone

Villano Antillano Is Making History: ‘We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall’

Click here to read the full article. On a quiet day in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Villano Antillano sips her margarita and smiles. “It tastes so good!” she teases as a sky full of cotton-candy clouds glows pink and purple over the San Juan Smokehouse. Antillano, 27, is one of the most compelling MCs in Spanish-language rap today, making memorable appearances on Argentinean producer Bizarrap’s celebrated freestyle video series, an onstage tribute to Ivy Queen, and a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti tour at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that made noise across the island. She’s a prolific lyricist...
Shailene Woodley
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
