miamivalleytoday.com

Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation

Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
Lima News

Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer

Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Daily Advocate

Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21

GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com

Reward offered in arson investigation

PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
The Lima News

Opening day parade offers fair treats for all

LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
miamivalleytoday.com

Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
The Lima News

Land Bank to demolish downtown property

LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
wamwamfm.com

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Lima News

Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’

OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
WHIO Dayton

Three area schools are set to welcome back students today

MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.

