Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation
Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
Roundabout open at Alex Bell, Mad River Road
On April 18, 2022, the intersection was shut down while crews began turning the crowded intersection into a roundabout. It remained closed for approximately four months.
spectrumnews1.com
Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
Washington Twp. roundabout set to open within the next week
WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell roads is set to open within the next week, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office announced Thursday. >> Back to School: Safety for students at school bus stops. The $967,000 project took about four months to construct...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
3 people, including a firefighter, hurt in house fire in Champaign County
ROSEWOOD — At least three people were hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Champaign County, according to a post on the Rosewood Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook Page. >>Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton. Crews were dispatched to a home in the 6400...
Daily Advocate
Tire Recycling Day set for Sept. 21
GREENVILLE – Tired of looking at those old tires lying around? Not only are they an eyesore, they can be dangerous. The Darke County Solid Waste District wants to help you with your tire problem. The district and EPA will be sponsoring a used tire collection on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Reward offered in arson investigation
PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
1 dead, 1 critical following Harrison Twp. crash
The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Prius was removed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 taken to hospital after semi rollover crash on I-70 in Englewood; Ramp reopens in the area
ENGLEWOOD — One person has been taken to the hospital after a semi-truck rollover crash on Interstate 70 in Englewood early Monday morning. Crews responded to the crash on I-70 at the exit ramp to Salem Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>1 dead,...
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
Sunday fundraiser set to benefit wounded Richmond Police officer Seara Burton
The Wayne County community continues to rally to support a critically wounded Richmond Police officer. Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition in a Dayton Ohio hospital after she was shot in the line of duty Wednesday. (Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report on a vigil held...
wamwamfm.com
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot
RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’
OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
Comments / 0