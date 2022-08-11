Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD: Stranded boaters rescued off the Causeway after vessel runs aground
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A huge law enforcement response converged on the Causeway Saturday evening as Mobile Fire-Rescue answered a distress call for two boaters who were stranded. According to first responders, the boaters had run their vessel aground and were standing in chin-deep water. Multiple agencies responded to help...
WPMI
Crime scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have established a crime scene perimeter at Dauphin Gate Apartments. Police have confirmed they responded to a call of one person being shot. A male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
utv44.com
Gotcha Scooters to scoot out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has confirmed the Gotcha scooters you see around town are going away. The dockless rental company Bolt mobility electric scooters, co-founded by runner Usain Bolt, has reportedly abruptly shuttered. In cities across the U.S. they've even outright ghosted some city officials.
Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
WEAR
Pensacola attorney gives clients tips on preventing contractor issues
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former clients of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have shared Channel 3 what they call their personal horror stories. They handed over thousands in deposits, signed over insurance benefits to the men, and never saw the work completed. In some cases, they say the work never started.
utv44.com
West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard
A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
utv44.com
Mobile Police welcome 19 new officers as 19 officers resigned or retired since April
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The 69th Mobile Police Academy graduated Friday afternoon. The Mobile Police Department is welcoming 19 officers to it's fleet. However, since April, there's been 19 officers who have left the MPD, so it's net gain is technically zero. The MPD has three academies a year...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
seniorsmatter.com
Elder Care Attorneys in Mobile
Seniors make up a vulnerable component of our population, leaving them susceptible to various forms of elder abuse. According to the National Council on Aging, recent studies have revealed that nearly half of the elders with dementia experience neglect or abuse. It’s not uncommon for seniors to be taken advantage of by scam artists, family, or caregivers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
Ribbon cutting welcomes STEAM lab to Fairhope East Elementary School
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Staff and students at Fairhope East Elementary welcomed the new STEAM weather monitoring station Friday, Aug. 12. The tool keeps the community informed of weather condition and serves as a learning tool for students. Instead of learning directly out of a textbook, students will have the opportunity to watch live weather from […]
utv44.com
Capri Sun recalls thousands of pouches for possible cleaning solution contamination
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Capri Sun has recalled thousands of juice pouches for possible contamination. Kraft Heinz has recalled of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun which they say might be contaminated with a cleaning solution used at one of their production plants. They say the Wild Cherry flavor is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
WALA-TV FOX10
The City of Fairhope could be the home of a brand new ‘boutique’ hotel
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The vacant lot on the corner of Oak Avenue and Section Street could eventually turn into a brand new hotel complete with three stories and 15 rooms. And although it still has to go through several approvals before being built, residents told FOX10 on Friday they’re excited.
