Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MFRD: Stranded boaters rescued off the Causeway after vessel runs aground

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A huge law enforcement response converged on the Causeway Saturday evening as Mobile Fire-Rescue answered a distress call for two boaters who were stranded. According to first responders, the boaters had run their vessel aground and were standing in chin-deep water. Multiple agencies responded to help...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Crime scene at Dauphin Gate Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have established a crime scene perimeter at Dauphin Gate Apartments. Police have confirmed they responded to a call of one person being shot. A male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Raymond Hess

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Raymond Hess, who Marshals said could be homeless and in the Tillmans Corner area. Raymond HESS is wanted by the U.S. […]
TILLMANS CORNER, AL
utv44.com

Gotcha Scooters to scoot out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has confirmed the Gotcha scooters you see around town are going away. The dockless rental company Bolt mobility electric scooters, co-founded by runner Usain Bolt, has reportedly abruptly shuttered. In cities across the U.S. they've even outright ghosted some city officials.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bolt Mobility puts the brakes on scooters in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the City of Mobile has confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Gotcha Scooters are leaving. The owner Bolt Mobility has gone out of business. The City cannot speak for the business, however, they can confirm that the company and its local operators have been removing the scooters from […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola attorney gives clients tips on preventing contractor issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Former clients of Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have shared Channel 3 what they call their personal horror stories. They handed over thousands in deposits, signed over insurance benefits to the men, and never saw the work completed. In some cases, they say the work never started.
PENSACOLA, FL
Mobile, AL
utv44.com

West Mobile woman fed up with gaping sinkhole in her yard

A West Mobile woman is fed up with a gaping sinkhole in her yard. She says her HOA has reportedly fixed it before but is now ignoring this issue unless neighbors fork over three thousand dollars. The woman who lives at this residence in Stonebrook wishes to remain anonymous. She...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Cyclist hit by vehicle on Theodore Dawes Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A cyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene at Theodore Dawes Road and Helton Road around 9:30 p.m. According to authorities, the cyclist was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Theodore Dawes Road from the center lane when a vehicle struck him.
MOBILE, AL
seniorsmatter.com

Elder Care Attorneys in Mobile

Seniors make up a vulnerable component of our population, leaving them susceptible to various forms of elder abuse. According to the National Council on Aging, recent studies have revealed that nearly half of the elders with dementia experience neglect or abuse. It’s not uncommon for seniors to be taken advantage of by scam artists, family, or caregivers.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rain damages Highway 45 near Chunchula, closing lane

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Both southbound lanes are back open. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A possible sinkhole in Mobile County has caused parts of highway U.S. 45 to close, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The sinkhole is near mile marker 18, which is south of Chunchula Georgetown Road. Officials with ALEA […]
CHUNCHULA, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Ribbon cutting welcomes STEAM lab to Fairhope East Elementary School

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Staff and students at Fairhope East Elementary welcomed the new STEAM weather monitoring station Friday, Aug. 12. The tool keeps the community informed of weather condition and serves as a learning tool for students. Instead of learning directly out of a textbook, students will have the opportunity to watch live weather from […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
PENSACOLA, FL

Community Policy