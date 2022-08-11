ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

97.1 KISS FM

Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
MONTANA STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Have You Heard Of The Wyoming Ghost Town Entirely Hidden By Water?

The Buffalo Bill Dam was originally known as the Shoshone Dam and was at one time the tallest dam in the world. The Dam is located outside of the small town of Cody, Wyoming, and was a project that began in 1904 and was completed in 1910. The Buffalo Bill Dam helps to irrigate around 12,500 acres of land.
Laurel Outlook

Laurel blacksmith competes on History channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

Laurel resident John Lockie forged his way through the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on an episode this past Wednesday. The program pits blacksmiths from all over the country against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a set of parameters which must be strictly followed in their construction of a functional bladed weapon. Judges evaluate the work of four blacksmiths through a series of tests until there are only two contestants remaining. The two who reach the end of regular competition are then sent back to their home forge to re-create an iconic weapon from history, and the blacksmith with the best blade wins a check for $10,000. Forged in Fire is in it’s ninth season on The History Channel.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

Check out these local thrift shops around Billings

For anyone who loves vintage finds of any kind, here are five thrift shops to browse through in Billings when you’re out and about. Several vintage stores are located in downtown Billings. Oxford Hotel antique has been in business since 1981. The store has all kinds of vintage and antique items to look through! They also have an ongoing sale of red-slashed items that are half-priced. Oxford Hotel Antiques is located at 2411 Montana Avenue and is open Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 to 4:30 pm.
Cat Country 102.9

Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves

Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
KULR8

Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight

Cat Country 102.9

Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings

Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

AG Knudsen helping Yellowstone County meet the MVD increase

If you’re on a long wait list for a spot at the Montana MVD, you’re not alone. There has been such an incredible demand to support customers in Yellowstone County, that AG Knudsen is offering a six-day mobile licensing event during the Montana Fair from Monday, August 15th through Saturday, August 20th.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
406mtsports.com

Clay Oven ready to take off with Billings Central Rams, then Griz

BILLINGS — Clay Oven wants to be a pilot one day. Though that’s in the future, Oven has been flying pretty high since Thursday, when he accepted a scholarship offer and gave a verbal commitment to play football for the Montana Grizzlies. Two days later, after a second...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

