Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
It really wasn’t about actual mushrooms
The headlines have been all about mushrooms, but that’s misleading when it comes to “psilocybin therapy,” a subject the Albany City Council wisely decided this week to leave alone. Psilocybin is a psychedelic substance present in varying degrees in many kinds of mushrooms. From Wikipedia you learn...
Lee Farms Sunflower Festival opens Aug. 19
The festival will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers, a painted lady butterfly release is planned as well.Tualatin's Lee Farms will host its annual Sunflower Festival from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4. The event, which began in 2019, will feature more than 30 varieties of sunflowers as well as a scenic hayride and sunflower maze. "Our hayride actually takes you from kind of our main farm area out to the maze … just kind of this big loop around the farm," said Teagan Lee Milera, who is a sixth-generation Lee family farmer. The sunflower maze, which encompasses about 3...
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few hours, the first time that’s happened since 2008. One explanation is the number of people who delayed care during the pandemic, and are now facing serious health issues. “We’re...
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
This Portland Woman Spends Her Free Time Trapping Cats to Be Spayed and Neutered
On an otherwise typical evening, when most of us are likely settling in at home or hitting the latest bar, Karen Jealous is out trapping cats. Jealous, who on social media goes by the alias PDX Cat Trapper, works for a contracting company by day and moonlights as a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer by night. She’s part of a handful of volunteers and “solo rescuers,” as she calls herself, who are helping to keep the feral cat population at bay through the TNR program, in which cats are trapped and brought to a clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then released back where they were found. The program helps prevent overpopulation, keeping shelters less crowded while also decreasing the number of cats being euthanized. Given an ever-growing feral cat population, many clinics that provide the service are often strained and require outside help. That's where people like Jealous come in. We spoke with her about her experience as a feline trapper, and why she does it.
Salem Riverfront Park: Just Right.
Sometimes, a city just gets it right. Salem has always been blessed with a beautiful location right on the Willamette River and on the edge of the Willamette Valley wine region. The city has taken advantage of this ideal location by improving the Riverfront Park and utilizing it and its great potential. First they added an old-time refurbished Salem Riverfront Carousel, housed indoors to keep it safe from the elements. They added the A.C. Gilbert Discovery Village Children’s Center – a fabulous place to take the little ones. They began removing the remnants of old industrial sites that marred the natural beauty of the area. The park is refurbished with wide, undulating paths that follow the river and criss cross to the playground, or to the little Salem Riverboat which docks at the park and can take visitors on leisurely cruises on the river. There are plenty of benches set out so visitors can sit and watch the wildlife play in the wetland areas that hug the shore of Minto Brown Island across the water. There is plenty of room for a picnic in the shade of a tall oak tree, or a game of frisbee on wide lawns.
There's no place like homeless
Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
More businesses announce they’re leaving downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two businesses who’ve called downtown Portland home for years said they’ve left or are planning to leave the core of the Rose City. Jason Leivian, owner of Floating World Comics, packed up his store on Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street and moved across the Willamette River to the Lloyd Center. After 16 years in Old Town, Leivian said he made the decision to move out after two years of downturn in downtown.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
Oregon Reformers Launch More Efforts to Change Voting Process
On Aug. 9, election reform advocates filed two ballot initiatives for 2024 that would change voting in state elections from the current first-past-the-post process to what’s called STAR voting. The acronym stands for “score, then automatic runoff.” It’s another version of ranked-choice voting, a concept that both the city...
Oregon to invest $40M to remove abandoned, derelict boats
State officials are planning to invest $40 million in the coming months to remove abandoned and run-down boats "littering" waterways across Oregon.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
