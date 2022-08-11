Read full article on original website
‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Long Road Ahead: DeShaun Watson Booed During Pre-Season Debut, Publicly Apologizes To ‘Women He Impacted’
DeShaun Watson hits the field in his Browns pre-season debut gets booed by the entire arena mixed with explicit chants.
The Browns are getting dragged online for their season ticket gifts
The Cleveland Browns are getting dragged online for their lackluster gifts for season ticket holders. The Cleveland Browns had a lot to make up for after this bungled offseason. The team destroyed its reputation in a series of baffling moves and did so without even thinking about how it would affect the fanbase. The Browns were finally looking like a team that got past dysfunction, only to further dive into the endless pit that is.
Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener
The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/13/22)
It is Saturday, August 13, 2022, and just yesterday, the Cleveland Browns opened their 2022 NFL season with a victory in a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Highlights of the game headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Rookie Class Shines. The best outcome of...
'Cleveland against the world'? Browns' Joel Bitonio downplays road reaction to Deshaun Watson
BEREA − The boos didn't come in a trickle. They came down like a strong Florida rain storm. Deshaun Watson had barely crossed the threshold onto the field at TIAA Bank Field for the first play of Friday's preseason game before the Jacksonville fans unleashed their first round of boos onto the Browns...
Video: Darius Garland shows off ridiculous set of enhanced moves
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland made another leap last season, earning his first All-Star berth. It seems that the 22-year-old has improved even further this offseason. In a video that was recently shared to Instagram, Garland can be seen showing off some extremely impressive moves. During the 2021-22 campaign, the...
