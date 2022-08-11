Duluth Trading Co. to invest $53 million in Bartow County facility, jobs

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casual wear, workwear, and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create more than 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County.

“We are excited to welcome an iconic brand in Duluth Trading Company to the Peach State,” Kemp said in a news release. “We are confident this new facility will begin a prosperous relationship with the people of Bartow County as Duluth expands to meet the distribution needs of our modern economy. Georgia’s prime location and robust infrastructure allow companies to distribute products to 80% of the U.S. market in less than two days of drive time or two hours by plane.”