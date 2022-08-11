If Zach Wilson is out, the show must go on for the remaining Jets. Of all the cringe-inducing, if not time-tested, tropes that the American situational comedy has bestowed upon We the People, one of the universally loathed has to be the fourth-wall transcending cliche of carrying on business as usual when the main star has left. Sure, no genre or medium is immune to casting departures (i.e. the Bourne-less “Bourne Legacy”) but the sitcom is among the phenomenon’s most constant victims.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO