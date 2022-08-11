Read full article on original website
Related
NY Jets Film Review: Micheal Clemons goes berserk in debut
Micheal Clemons is the talk of the town. He was the star of the New York Jets‘ preseason opener, putting together a dominant debut performance in which he bulldozed Eagles blockers on a routine basis. Clemons led the Jets with seven total pressures while also collecting four tackles. He...
NY Jets RB Breece Hall is a top betting favorite to win ROY
Sportsbooks are fond of Breece Hall’s betting odds to win the NFL’s 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year award. It’s been a while since the New York Jets have had a young offensive star who was highly regarded around the league before he even took a snap. Now, it seems they have one in running back Breece Hall if his betting odds are any indication.
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson throws INT, leaves game with knee injury
Lincoln Financial Field became a field of screams for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. What a year this week has been for the New York Jets. A metropolitan nightmare ensued on the turf of Lincoln Financial Field on Friday night. Not only was Zach Wilson intercepted on Gang Green’s opening possession against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles, but the second-year franchise quarterback was forced to leave the game with an apparent lower-body injury.
Highlights: Jets defeat Eagles 24-21 in preseason opener
Rookies and reserves helped the Jets salvage a dire evening. When one quarterback went down, another rose up to come up big in the clutch. Granted, Chris Streveler’s late heroics will do nothing to soothe Jets’ fans concerns about Zach Wilson, who was forced to leave Friday night’s exhibition opener against the Philadelphia Eagles early with an injury on a scramble. But it did allow the Jets to escape Lincoln Financial Field with a 24-21 victory in their 2022 summer slate debut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 3 D-linemen shined in NY Jets preseason opener
The New York Jets defense was led by an active trio of young defensive linemen. Okay, New York Jets fans – now that we have some clarity on the Zach Wilson situation, we can start talking about the other dozens of players who suited up for Gang Green in its first bout of the 2022 season.
This New York Jets season is far from sunk without Zach Wilson
If Zach Wilson is out, the show must go on for the remaining Jets. Of all the cringe-inducing, if not time-tested, tropes that the American situational comedy has bestowed upon We the People, one of the universally loathed has to be the fourth-wall transcending cliche of carrying on business as usual when the main star has left. Sure, no genre or medium is immune to casting departures (i.e. the Bourne-less “Bourne Legacy”) but the sitcom is among the phenomenon’s most constant victims.
Jets X-Factor
Florham Park, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
Comments / 0