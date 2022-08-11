ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

Maryland's tax-free week allows parents and bargain shoppers to forgo sales tax

BALTIMORE -- Shoppers, get ready for some savings. Maryland's Tax-Free Week is here.All this week, shoppers won't have to pay Maryland's 6% sales tax on certain clothing items and shoes $100 dollars or less. The first $40 dollars of any backpack purchase will be tax-free, too.This is good news for parents across the state getting ready to send their kids back-to-school."Parents that really don't have a lot, it gives them an opportunity to get what the kids need," Towson resident Alyssa Eason said. "Get them through, at least, the first couple weeks of school."WJZ spoke with Comptroller Peter Franchot about Tax-Free...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood.The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.It doesn't stop there, though, because both work at the same place, the North East Barrack. Making their situation rarer still (and possibly unique): the Hughes Brothers have served on the same road patrol crew since June.MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, isn't sure if two...
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DMV launches website to make visits easier in Virginia

A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students

More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right

With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Maryland Officials Certify Final Text Of Marijuana Legalization Ballot Question And Provide Summary Ahead Of November Vote

Maryland elections officials have finalized the language for a marijuana legalization referendum that will appear on the November ballot, and have issued a formal summary of the reform proposal. The legislature approved two cannabis measures in April—one to put the question of legalization to voters as a constitutional amendment on...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they’re poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
foxbaltimore.com

Same people keep winning Maryland lottery, audit finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many players of Maryland's lottery games are chilled by the findings of a recent audit which reveals that the same people are winning Maryland's top lottery prizes over and over again. The state legislative audit of Maryland's Lottery Agency revealed that, in a one-year period, eight...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan continues to show signs he's exploring a run for president in 2024

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan continues to show signs he may be exploring a presidential run. He is spending Thursday in Iowa, the first state on the primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election.He traveled to another key state, New Hampshire, last month.On top of that, Hogan's political organization, An America United, released a public safety platform Thursday that includes a "Re-fund the police" package and stricter sentences for repeat violent offenders, two initiatives he pushed for in Annapolis. It also calls for declaring a state of emergency to battle the opioid crisis and providing more resources to secure the...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme

Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.

