Back-to-school immunization requirements, resources across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Back to school is upon us and as parents check off their to-do list of things needed to send their children off, immunizations could find its way to the top of the checklist. Across the country, many families fell behind on required vaccinations during the last few...
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. leaders hope the next governor takes fresh approach to toll lanes project
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Montgomery County leaders have never been keen on Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270. Now, with...
Maryland's tax-free week allows parents and bargain shoppers to forgo sales tax
BALTIMORE -- Shoppers, get ready for some savings. Maryland's Tax-Free Week is here.All this week, shoppers won't have to pay Maryland's 6% sales tax on certain clothing items and shoes $100 dollars or less. The first $40 dollars of any backpack purchase will be tax-free, too.This is good news for parents across the state getting ready to send their kids back-to-school."Parents that really don't have a lot, it gives them an opportunity to get what the kids need," Towson resident Alyssa Eason said. "Get them through, at least, the first couple weeks of school."WJZ spoke with Comptroller Peter Franchot about Tax-Free...
Maryland brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood.The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.It doesn't stop there, though, because both work at the same place, the North East Barrack. Making their situation rarer still (and possibly unique): the Hughes Brothers have served on the same road patrol crew since June.MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, isn't sure if two...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTOP
DMV launches website to make visits easier in Virginia
A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Department of Education Deliver Back to School Supplies for Students
More than a thousand students across Maryland will go to back to school this year with pencils, paper, glue sticks and other needed items thanks to the generosity of the public and employees at the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). From July 11 to July 29, MDOT and MSDE partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland for their second statewide Back to School Supply Drive, collecting thousands of items and more than $2,000 in cash donations to help students prepare for the school year.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
WTOP
2 Maryland filmmakers die in highway crash in Delaware after filming in Philadelphia
Two Maryland filmmakers have died in a car accident after filming in Philadelphia. It happened on Interstate 95 near Newark, Delaware around 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Delaware State Police say Martin Whittier and Nate Brubaker were traveling southbound when their BMW M2 stalled in the dark middle lane of I-95 near Churchman Road.
It’s time fore Maryland’s tax-free week. Here’s what’s covered.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — A week of sales tax-free shopping begins in Maryland on Sunday, Aug. 14, offering savings on all people’s back-to-school needs. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week runs through Aug. 20. Qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. You also […]
marijuanamoment.net
Maryland Officials Certify Final Text Of Marijuana Legalization Ballot Question And Provide Summary Ahead Of November Vote
Maryland elections officials have finalized the language for a marijuana legalization referendum that will appear on the November ballot, and have issued a formal summary of the reform proposal. The legislature approved two cannabis measures in April—one to put the question of legalization to voters as a constitutional amendment on...
WTOP
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they’re poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
foxbaltimore.com
Same people keep winning Maryland lottery, audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Many players of Maryland's lottery games are chilled by the findings of a recent audit which reveals that the same people are winning Maryland's top lottery prizes over and over again. The state legislative audit of Maryland's Lottery Agency revealed that, in a one-year period, eight...
Hogan continues to show signs he's exploring a run for president in 2024
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan continues to show signs he may be exploring a presidential run. He is spending Thursday in Iowa, the first state on the primary calendar for the 2024 presidential election.He traveled to another key state, New Hampshire, last month.On top of that, Hogan's political organization, An America United, released a public safety platform Thursday that includes a "Re-fund the police" package and stricter sentences for repeat violent offenders, two initiatives he pushed for in Annapolis. It also calls for declaring a state of emergency to battle the opioid crisis and providing more resources to secure the...
Cox to use state police and Maryland Guard against Biden administration if elected governor
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for governor of Maryland, promised to empower the state police and Maryland Guard to “stand against all rogue actions of this out of control tyrannical Biden administration” if elected. The controversial comments reportedly came in a fundraising email he sent to supporters following Monday’s raid […]
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
Maryland Men Convicted Of Running $13M Money Laundering Scheme
Two Maryland men have been convicted after running a $13 million business email compromise scheme, authorities say. Onyewuchi Victor Ibeh, 33, of Mitchellville, and Jason Eugene Joyner, 42, of Hyattsville, participated in the scheme to launder proceeds by infiltrating computer systems of victim companies through phishing and malware attacks, according to the Department of Justice.
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
