Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Withdraws From Omar Figueroa Clash, Citing Mental Health; Rest Of Showtime Card To Move Forward
Adrien Broner will no longer appear on this weekend's previously announced Showtime quadrupleheader. The former four-division titlist took to his verified Instagram account to confirm his official withdrawal from a planned junior welterweight clash with Texas' Omar Figueroa. The battle of ex-titleholders was due to headline a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida but will no longer include the Cincinnati native.
Boxing Scene
Mikiah Kreps To Return on All Star Boxing Card on October 14 in Niagara Falls
Miami, Florida: Tuto Zabala's All Star Boxing, Inc returns to the beautiful Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on Friday, October 14 with their successful series 'Seneca Fight Nights.'. "Our winning formula does not change, supporting the local talent from Western New York is key and our...
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
Usyk Promoter: Joshua Is Taking Rematch Seriously, But Usyk Is a Special Fighter, One In A Million
Alexander Krassyuk can appreciate the seriousness with which Anthony Joshua is approaching his chance to become three-time heavyweight champion—the promoter just has a hard time seeing how the British star can actually defeat Oleksandr Usyk. Krassyuk, the promoter of WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion Usyk, admitted that...
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: We Gave Tyson Fury Until August 26 To Confirm Retirement in Writing
Earlier this week, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury once again announced his retirement - just days after announcing that he wanted to fight again, in a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. The World Boxing Council is no rushing to determine the situation of their heavyweight title. However, the sanctioning body...
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene
Sulaiman Explains Why WBC Charges 3% Fees To Its Titlists: ‘Everything Goes Back To Boxing’
Mauricio Sulaiman is willing to send skeptics of his organization an accounting of its finances. The head of the Mexico City-based World Boxing Council, one of the four major sanctioning bodies in boxing, was recently prompted to defend how his company conducts its business. The WBC was started by Sulaiman’s father José in 1963.
Boxing Scene
Pedro Campa: I'm Coming To Beat Teofimo Lopez By Any Means Necessary!
On Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas will see the return of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez move up to junior welterweight to start his quest of becoming a two-division world champion when he takes on Pedro Campa in a 10-round bout for the WBO International and NABF junior welterweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Floors Elias Espadas Twice, Scores 5th Round Stoppage In Las Vegas
Xander Zayas could not have asked for a more spectacular return to the ring. Angered by having to miss out on a showcase slot on the eve of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to illness, the 19-year-old Boricua prospect was at full strength in a statement-making fifth round knockout of Elias Espadas. Zayas scored two knockdowns on the night, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 0:23 of round five.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani
Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
Boxing Scene
Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa
Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: We Want Taylor, Prograis, Zepeda; To Be Two-Time World Champ
Teofimo Lopez Jr. can officially move forward with the next stage of his career. The main question is who will land in the opposite corner for his next adventure. A successful night came from Lopez’s full-fledged junior welterweight debut after scoring a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa in his August 13 ring return. The ESPN-televised bout was his first since suffering his lone defeat and the end of his lightweight championship reign following a split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November 27 at Madison Square Garden Hulu Theater in New York City.
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next
Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
Boxing Scene
'AJ' Needs Triumph in Usyk Rematch to Avoid Dubious List
Anthony Joshua should be quite proud of the career he’s had. He’s an Olympic gold medalist. He’s won 24 of 26 pro bouts and 22 by knockout. And he’s a two-time heavyweight champion with seven successful title defenses. But he’s got a big date coming up....
Boxing Scene
Jose Enrique Vivas Grinds Out Split Decision Win Over Edy Valencia In Slugfest
Jose Enrique Vivas went toe-to-toe with Edy Valencia for eight straight rounds to return to the win column the hard way. The Mexican featherweight grinded out a hard fought split decision win as a result. Judge Lisa Giampa (78-74) scored in favor of Valencia, overruled by Patricia Morse Jarman (77-75) and Tim Cheatham (77-75) who ruled in favor of Vivas in the final ESPN+ preliminary bout Saturday evening at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
DAZN Confirms US Distribution Rights For Usyk-Joshua Rematch
There is finally an answer to the weeks-long question of how U.S. boxing fans can watch the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch. DAZN confirmed stateside distribution rights, announcing Sunday that a deal was officially reached to carry the anticipated unified heavyweight title fight. The sports streaming platform was the frontrunner to land the event but was forced to sit on the news until all lingering matters were resolved which finally came this weekend.
Boxing Scene
Shields: After I Beat 'Fluke' Marshall, The Doubters Better Apologize!
IBF, WBC, WBA middleweight champion Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields believes her 2012 amateur defeat at the hands of WBO champion, Savannah Marshall, was fluke. They will settle the score in the pros, on Saturday, September 10 from The O2 in London. The amateur loss to Marshall is the sole...
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Discusses Big Return, Future Plans, More
Teofimo Lopez Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Las Vegas, Nevada - Former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) made his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's first bout since last year's stunning defeat at the...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
