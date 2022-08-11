ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Photos: Buckeyes hit field for training camp practice No. 7

By Matt Parker about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes are in full swing. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State completed the first week of its 2022 training camp on Thursday.

The Buckeyes grow closer and closer to their season opener and continue to learn things about themselves along the way.

So far in camp, coach Ryan Day has spoken twice to the media. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, offensive line coach Justin Frye and running backs coach Tony Alford have all spoken with the media as well.

A selection of linebackers, offensive linemen and running backs all have shared their thoughts and opinions on the progression of training camp thus far.

Thursday’s practice was the first full practice the media watched.

The almost two-hour provided plenty of clarity and information for Lettermen Row staffers Spencer Holbrook and Tim May.

The Buckeyes have two more days of camp this week and have a rest day on Sunday. They pick it back up on Monday and coach Ryan Day will be available post-practice.

Tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and the tight ends room will also be made available after Monday’s practice.

Next week is the last week of camp practices.

Ohio State is 23 days away from its home opener against Notre Dame on September 3. The Buckeyes are 44 days away from their Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on September 24. And there are only 107 until Ohio State hosts Michigan.

Missed out on camp coverage at all? Check out our YouTube page to watch full video breakdowns on post-practice observations, coach interviews, player interviews and more.

Check out the photo gallery from the seventh day of the Buckeyes 2022 training camp.

The photo gallery from the first week of practice is here.

All photos are by Lettermen Row staffer Matt Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9ilp_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zk3Pr_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05llnZ_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iaqla_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1no8Vo_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqDgp_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbL2d_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVLSa_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQ83K_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CU0b_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpHry_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tpqjo_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dPGA_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1So7ds_0hDiq5Jb00
Jack Sawyer and the Ohio State defense are in the focus. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Simh_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbwPu_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AU9I_0hDiq5Jb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WvKH_0hDiq5Jb00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Parker
Person
Justin Frye
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy