Photos: Buckeyes hit field for training camp practice No. 7

COLUMBUS — Ohio State completed the first week of its 2022 training camp on Thursday.

The Buckeyes grow closer and closer to their season opener and continue to learn things about themselves along the way.

So far in camp, coach Ryan Day has spoken twice to the media. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, offensive line coach Justin Frye and running backs coach Tony Alford have all spoken with the media as well.

A selection of linebackers, offensive linemen and running backs all have shared their thoughts and opinions on the progression of training camp thus far.

Thursday’s practice was the first full practice the media watched.

The almost two-hour provided plenty of clarity and information for Lettermen Row staffers Spencer Holbrook and Tim May.

The Buckeyes have two more days of camp this week and have a rest day on Sunday. They pick it back up on Monday and coach Ryan Day will be available post-practice.

Tight ends coach Kevin Wilson and the tight ends room will also be made available after Monday’s practice.

Next week is the last week of camp practices.

Ohio State is 23 days away from its home opener against Notre Dame on September 3. The Buckeyes are 44 days away from their Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on September 24. And there are only 107 until Ohio State hosts Michigan.

