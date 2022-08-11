ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbeachtopchefs.com

6 Great Spots to Celebrate National Rum Day in Miami

National Rum Day is coming up on Tuesday, August 16, and there’s no better place to celebrate than in Miami! National Rum Day falls on a Tuesday this year, and many celebrations will occur during the week. However, there are still plenty of options for those looking to enjoy a delicious rum-based cocktail or two. So whether you’re looking for a relaxed afternoon drink or a night out on the town, be sure to check out these grand National Rum Day celebrations in the Magic City.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free Netflix Family Summer activity truck in Miami

Take the kids to see their favorite characters from Netflix shows and family films, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The Netflix Family Summer activity truck will be at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. The truck will be inside the West Plaza and this special activity is free to the public.
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Aventura, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Coral Gables, FL
Entertainment
Click10.com

New Coconut Grove restaurant rooted in ‘golden age’ of travel

MIAMI – Miami’s oldest neighborhood has a new addition. Bayshore Club is Coconut Grove’s latest waterfront restaurant, serving up beautiful views and tasty dishes. If its location looks familiar, that’s because it set up shop where Scotty’s Landing once stood and where Pan American Airways had its first seaplane terminal.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Family brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida

MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida. It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976. "The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Little Haiti#Art Museum#Beach Park#Performing#Coral Gables Actors#Actors Playhouse#The Cheap Readers
miami.edu

FURNISHED Studio in Heart and Center of Brickell - Assigned Parking Spot Condo

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED studio in the heart and center of Brickell - literally right on Brickell Avenue with a back entrance to South Miami Avenue! *VACANT* and ready for move-in now! Walk, cycle, or scooter to the Brickell Metro Rail station (0.5 miles away) to connect to campus or the medical complex just north. Modern unit with stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and big spacious balcony with beautiful Miami views! Located in the most desirable area of Miami, in an elegant building that attracts business professionals. Amenities include gym, spa, pool, clubhouse, virtual golf, management on site, etc. Steps away from Brickell City Centre mall & entertainment. (2) month security deposit + (1) month due upfront. TEXT Leti [email removed] 786 304 0071.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSVN-TV

Yum Yum Miami drive-thru ice cream shop infuses sweet treats with java

Let’s be real: it’s hot in SoFlo — not just now, but practically year round — so sometimes hot coffee just isn’t the vibe. But what do you do if you need a caffeine kick but don’t want something basic? Deco’s checking out a spot in Miami Gardens that’s got the scoop.
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HOMESTEAD, FL
tamaractalk.com

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes

Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
miamisprings.com

709 Curtiss Parkway, #32 – 2 Beds – 2 Bath

This is a rare opportunity in Miami Springs! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit features 1020 sq ft and updates throughout. $327 association fee, 1 space for parking. This is an owners only unit, and no leasing in allowed. Asking $319,900. If you are ready to buy or sell, The...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Summer storms return

MIAMI - Summer storms are back in South Florida this weekend. The weather pattern has changed now that Saharan dust has moved away and the flow is no longer out of the east.The reason for the change in the weather pattern is because of a cold front that is stalling over Central Florida and so that is pumping in the moisture and southwesterly flow across our area.   Tropical moisture is thriving and after daytime heating, showers and storms will initially develop Saturday afternoon.The stormiest conditions will happen during the late afternoon and evening hours.  Sunday is a...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated

MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS News

Missing woman Amanda Caress has been found

MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress, who went missing in South Florida, say she has been found. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy