Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
After a rough June primary in New York, insurgent progressive candidates are doubling down
For many progressive challengers hoping to defeat more moderate opponents, the June Democratic primaries were a huge disappointment. Incumbents won the day, from Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado on down to Assembly members like Erik Dilan and Michael Benedetto. But that was just round one. Now, the...
norwoodnews.org
Public Advocate Stalls Property Tax Collection as City Education Budget Remains in Doubt
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams sent a letter to the Mayor Eric Adams, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Preston Niblack, commissioner of the Department of Finance, on Saturday, Aug. 13, indicating that, in accordance with Section 1518 of the City Charter and in light of the ongoing court battle over the Department of Education (DOE) budget, he will not be signing the FY202 property tax warrant at this time.
On the Record with Mayor Eric Adams: NYC will fulfill its moral and legal obligation to house migrants
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has a moral and legal obligation to house the migrants being bused in from Texas, according to Mayor Eric Adams. “That is what we have done and what we will continue to do,” Adams told PIX11’s Dan Mannarino during an interview on PIX on Politics. As the buses […]
Stop breaking the law: Give Staten Islanders the ferry service they’re entitled to | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders know that the residents of the other four boroughs roll their eyes when we talk about how we often feel like the “forgotten borough.”. But if you want a perfect illustration of what fuels such discontent out here, look no further than the unfathomable mess that Staten Island Ferry service has become.
Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’
Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
Political buzz: Departing Cusick on Albany legacy and whether he’ll miss that long drive to the state capital each week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After two decades in office, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) is calling it a day. Cusick, the dean of the Albany delegation, is not seeking re-election to the Legislature this year. “I’m very proud of my service in the state Assembly,” Cusick told us. “It’s been...
NY1
Advocates ‘very confident’ housing background check ban will pass
New York City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers introduced the Fair Chance for Housing Act Thursday, which would prohibit landlords from discriminating against potential tenants based on their criminal record. “New Yorkers who have paid their debts still experience severe discrimination, no matter how minor the offense or how long...
NYC's early voters head to the polls
A bilingual Vote Here sign outside the entrance to a New York City polling site. On the first day of early voting, Gothamist spoke to voters in two of New York City's most competitive primary races. [ more › ]
Sea View senior housing dream might be dead — no signs of progress from leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials wanted to transform a Mid-Island eyesore that’s attracted late-night troublemakers for decades into a 344-unit senior housing complex, but it’s been on hold since 2017. Now, they can’t say what’s next. A spokeswoman for the New York City Economic...
tag24.com
As NYC rents break records again, residents attend Housing Town Hall in search of help
New York, New York - Rent in the Big Apple has never been higher and the rise shows no signs of stopping. There has never been a more expensive time in history to live in NYC, as the rent has once again broken records. According to the July rental market...
Officials urge New Yorkers to get polio vaccine; portion of S.I. under 70% vaccinated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States, as health officials in Rockland County discovered the case in July in an unvaccinated 20-year-old man. On Friday, New York City health officials reported that they had...
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
Tenants of Bronx building sue landlords after months of living without heat
The tenants of a Stratford Avenue apartment building filed a lawsuit against their landlords after living without essentials for months.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
Washington Examiner
New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime
Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
therealdeal.com
Supermarket nabs 20K sf at Pennrose project in Brooklyn
The real estate industry has been blamed for New York City’s food deserts — large areas without supermarkets — and in response, politicians created a zoning and tax incentive to correct that market failure. It’s not clear if it worked: A number of developers have used the...
United Federation of Teachers gives away 30,000 books to NYC teachers
With the first day of New York City Public School classes less than four weeks away. Members of the United Federation of Teachers are donating over 30,000 books to local teachers.
Nassau lawmakers call congestion pricing plan an attack on the suburbs
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County leaders spoke out Thursday against the MTA's congestion pricing plan, a day after more details were released.From county offices in Mineola, lawmakers called the plan an attack on the suburbs.Under the proposal, drivers would pay an extra $9 to $23 when entering Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.Lawmakers say it's unfair for residents to pay extra just to go to work, medical appointments, or to enjoy a day in the city."Congestion pricing is nothing more than simply another tax on hard-working residents of suburbia, and this is another step for our residents out the door," Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads said.READ MORE: MTA's congestion pricing proposal prompting strong reaction in the the suburbsThe MTA congestion pricing will reduce traffic and pollution while improving mass transit, and insists that the benefits greatly outweigh the costs.The agency has six public hearings on the topic this month. CLICK HERE for more information.
urbancny.com
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election
Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
