Burnet, TX

KVUE

Motorcyclist rescued from underneath vehicle after South Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after being rescued from underneath a vehicle following a crash in South Austin on Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street. The motorcyclist was declared a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

3-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in eastern Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Travis County on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on State Highway 130 northbound, north of FM 969 and east of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. Austin-Travis County EMS said two adults were...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
cun.news

Arrest made in Diana Lynn Pier murder investigation

Williamson County Detectives have arrested 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath from Pflugerville, TX. for the August 4, 2022, murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence, TX. At approximately 3:00 am on August 13, 2022, Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County Detectives by the United States Marshals Office after being...
FLORENCE, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist rescued after being pinned under vehicle on South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after a crash with a vehicle on South Congress Sunday morning. ATCEMS says EMS and fire crews were called out at 11:10 a.m. August 14 to the scene at South Congress Avenue and Crockett Street where the motorcyclist was pinned under the vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly I-35 crash under investigation

Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
ELGIN, TX
KCEN

Early morning fatal crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police say a vehicle struck a wall southbound I-35 near exit 299. The accident occurred Aug. 14 around 1:45 a.m. The driver was the only person in the car, according to reports. The identity will be released once next of kin is notified. 6 News...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found a 24-year-old woman dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

60-acre fire in Williamson County full contained

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews have now fully contained a fire in Williamson County that began on Friday afternoon. Williamson County Emergency Services said the fire, which is being called the Huffy fire, was off of County Road 492. That's southeast of Thrall. Varying reports from Williamson County...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision

A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
BURNET, TX

