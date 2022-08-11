New commitment! FSU lands Georgia defensive tackle Tavion Gadson

Photo from Tavion Gadson

Florida State’s run of massive big men in the trenches continued Thursday as Georgia defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Savannah, Ga., announced his decision just about six weeks after his official visit to FSU.

“From the beginning, Florida State made me feel like I was their No. 1 guy,” Gadson told On3. “The attention they showed me was always strong. They showed a lot of love and attention and that never changed.”

Gadson becomes FSU’s 13th commitment for the Class of 2023 and the fifth defensive linemen. The Seminoles earlier landed defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr. and edge rushers Lamont Green Jr., Keldric Faulk and Jaden Jones.

