ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

New commitment! FSU lands Georgia defensive tackle Tavion Gadson

By Ira Schoffel about 10 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBCz0_0hDipl4X00
Photo from Tavion Gadson

Florida State’s run of massive big men in the trenches continued Thursday as Georgia defensive lineman Tavion Gadson committed to the Seminoles.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Savannah, Ga., announced his decision just about six weeks after his official visit to FSU.

“From the beginning, Florida State made me feel like I was their No. 1 guy,” Gadson told On3. “The attention they showed me was always strong. They showed a lot of love and attention and that never changed.”

***INSTANT ANALYSIS: What FSU is getting in new DL commit Tavion Gadson***

***SPECIAL OFFER: Get a one-year subscription to Warchant.com for just $1! Limited time offer!***

Gadson becomes FSU’s 13th commitment for the Class of 2023 and the fifth defensive linemen. The Seminoles earlier landed defensive tackle Keith Sampson Jr. and edge rushers Lamont Green Jr., Keldric Faulk and Jaden Jones.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Florida State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Entering its third year under head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is looking for its first winning season since 2017. Last season, the Seminoles overcame their first 0-4 start since before Bobby Bowden’s tenure to win five of their last eight, but that was not enough to become bowl eligible.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

FSU football: Takeaways from 2022 fall camp second scrimmage

FSU football completed their second scrimmage of 2022 fall camp Saturday night inside the IPF. Inclement weather forced the Noles inside, which was disappointing to FSU head coach Mike Norvell. However, he felt like the team had a great mindset going into the scrimmage with all the adversity thrown at them this week.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Savannah, GA
Football
City
Savannah, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Savannah, GA
College Sports
Tomahawk Nation

2022 FSU season survey: Results, predictions

Florida State hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017 — and even that was a 7-6 record. In that time span, it has replaced two head coaches in Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart, with current head coach Mike Norvell having gone 8-13 in two years as he’s attempted to rebuild the program.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dawgnation.com

Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room

ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Florida State#Warchant Com#Seminoles
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
beckersspine.com

10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
WSAV News 3

WebstaurantStore to bring over 200 jobs, ‘strong wages’ to Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Yesterday, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will be located at 54 Logistics Drive and will handle the distribution of large restaurant equipment such as commercial indoor/outdoor furniture, […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WDBO

Florida woman convicted in murder-for-hire scheme against ex-husband

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida woman was convicted for her role in a murder-for-hire scheme against her former husband. Gretchen Buselli, 48, of Tallahassee, was found guilty by a federal jury for the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of a murder-for-hire plot, and for making a false statement to a federal officer, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad

The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Is She Pregnant?

Is Tiffany Esposito Pregnant? If she is when is it due? If she gets elected will she miss votes because of this? Will she be able to represent the District in Tallahassee? If she is pregnant shouldn’t that come first in her life?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy