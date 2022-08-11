Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
2022 MISSOURI STATE FAIR QUEEN ANNOUNCED
Miss Elsie Kigar was named the 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held Thursday, August 11. Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition, held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Kigar will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use
Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
See a Tiny Container House at Missouri ‘s Table Rock Lake
What do you get when you combine a log cabin with shipping containers and a tiny home? This unique space at Missouri's Table Rock Lake which combines all 3 of those things into one small but cozy space. I found what is described by the hosts Catherine and Richard as...
Here’s How To Save Cash at the Missouri State Fair
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 15, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 15 – 21. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
KMBC.com
Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
Cost of nursing homes and assisted living: how Missouri ranks
How much do nursing homes and assisted living facilities cost in Missouri and how do those costs rank compared to other states? A recent study ranked each states' long-term care quality.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
This Wild New Coaster Coming to Missouri’s Worlds of Fun in 2023
If you're a rollercoaster fan, make plans now for a trip to the Kansas City area as World's of Fun has announced there's a new ride coming in 2023 and it looks wild. With no explanation, World's of Fun dropped a video today about the Zambezi Zinger coming in 2023. Like large spiral climbs and huge drops with wicked turns? Here you go.
Two winning lottery tickets sold, 2 new Missouri millionaires
ST. LOUIS — There are two new millionaires after two winning tickets were sold in the St. Louis area. The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday there were two separate tickets sold for drawings Wednesday night, resulting in two new millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service &...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
