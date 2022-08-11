Read full article on original website
Robert Poore
3d ago
Let the federal government have it and paid for the maintenance of it. Than charge the bicycles for a toll to used it. Also let people fish off it for a few.
jerry j
2d ago
they should take the peak out of the old bridge and demolish it but leave the both sides open for people to fish off the Bridge like they do down by Cambridge
nowuright
3d ago
Currently it costs $4.50 to cross into VA with your EZ PASS in a registered motor vehicle that also pays $50 to hundreds for tags. Motor vehicles also pay insurance.How much does a bicyclist pay to ride on roads and highways slowing and blocking traffic bc they believe they should have a full lane for themself?Blow the bridge up and keep bikes off of the new one
Larry Hogan Calls Out GOP Maryland Attorney General Nominee's 'Disgusting Lies' About 9/11
The Republican governor ripped into Michael Peroutka after a CNN report revealed he spread conspiracy theories about the 2001 terror attacks.
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 sentenced to 7 years
A disgraced Virginia police officer who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 has been sentenced to 7 years in federal prison – marking the joint longest sentence handed down to any rioter to date.Thomas Robertson, 49, was sentenced on Friday to 87 months in prison as well as two months of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.Robertson was an officer for the Rocky Mount Police Department in Virginia back on January 6 2021 when he travelled to Washington DC with fellow officer Jacob Fracker and stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential...
US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army
The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Border crisis hits home in D.C, so Mayor Bowser finally cares
For the past 18 months, our nation has experienced a historic crisis at the southern border fueled by the Biden administration’s immigration policies allowing millions of illegal aliens into the country. Texas and Arizona are ground zero for this border crisis and, over the past 17 months, have been pleading with the federal government to address the record number of illegal aliens and amounts of deadly fentanyl flooding into their communities.
More than half of GOP governor nominees, including Cox, have questioned or denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election
(CNN) -- The Republican nominee in at least 20 of this year's 36 gubernatorial races is someone who has rejected, declined to affirm, raised doubts about, or tried to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.Including Maryland Republican nominee Del. Dan Cox, who represents parts of Frederick and Carroll counties. And the list will almost certainly get longer when the last batch of Republican primaries is completed over the coming weeks. The 20 candidates on the list so far have expressed varying views about the 2020 election. Some have falsely proclaimed the election stolen; some others have been evasive...
Maryland county to decertify election and review ballot counting
Following discrepancies in a county council race, Frederick County decided to decertify its results from the primary last month and will rescan its ballots.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
Shocking footage shows waterspout ripping through Smith Island community
BALTIMORE -- As storms battered a wide swath of Maryland Thursday evening, shocking footage spread from Smith Island, a sparsely populated community on the Chesapeake Bay. A tornadic waterspout was shown tearing through the community, flinging dangerous debris and destroying homes. Residents recorded the vortex moving rapidly across the terrain. A Friday morning assessment found 17 damaged homes, three to four of which had major damage, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan. Waterspouts are whirling columns of water and mist - tornados that form over water but have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the National Oceanic and...
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Maryland brothers serve on same state police road patrol shift
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — Law enforcement officers are part of a brotherhood.The bond that Maryland State Police troopers Matthew and David Hughes have with each other, however, is much deeper than that because they are, in fact, brothers — the kind linked by the same parents and the same blood.It doesn't stop there, though, because both work at the same place, the North East Barrack. Making their situation rarer still (and possibly unique): the Hughes Brothers have served on the same road patrol crew since June.MSP Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack, isn't sure if two...
Widow of D.C. police officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 praises Senate action to extend benefits
Erin Smith fought for months for death benefits after her husband, a D.C. Metropolitan police officer, died of suicide nine days after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. In an interview with CBS News, she said she was initially skeptical that legislation would pass, having fought for over a year to have his suicide designated as a line-of-duty death in the District of Columbia.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Virginia Residents to Receive State Stimulus Checks
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Ghost gun kits and parts are in fact firearms, a court said in a landmark judgment, barring one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of the homemade and untraceable weapons from selling its do-it-yourself products to residents in Washington, D.C. Polymer80, a Nevada-based ghost gun manufacturer and distributor, has to...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE in Washington. It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many on Capitol Hill remain on edge after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
