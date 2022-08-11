ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

An Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes the Pistons are a team to watch if Draymond Green doesn’t sign an extension with the Warriors before become eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2023. Green was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, attended Michigan State and grew up rooting for the Pistons, who have long had interest in acquiring him, according to the executive.
