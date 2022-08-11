Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Pistons a potential landing spot for Warriors' Draymond Green?
An Eastern Conference executive who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com believes the Pistons are a team to watch if Draymond Green doesn’t sign an extension with the Warriors before become eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2023. Green was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan, attended Michigan State and grew up rooting for the Pistons, who have long had interest in acquiring him, according to the executive.
Report" the Orlando Magic likely to target Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during next summer's free agency period
The Magic will be ready with an offer sheet if Warriors guard Jordan Poole reaches free agency next summer, an unidentified Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. Although Poole is an important contributor for Golden State, luxury tax considerations put his future with the organization in doubt. If he doesn’t reach an agreement on a rookie scale extension before the start of the upcoming season, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2023.
Bleacher Report
NBA Schedule 2022 Rumors: Bucks vs. Celtics Among 5 Christmas Day Matchups
The second-round showdown between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks that went the full seven games was one of the most thrilling battles of the entire playoffs, and NBA fans will reportedly be treated to another matchup on Christmas Day. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported the Celtics will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Report: 76ers vs. Knicks Scheduled for Christmas Day Matchup at Madison Square Garden
The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are in line to play at Madison Square Garden as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. That report comes after 76ers guard James Harden provided a hint Sunday about the possible matchup. Stein...
Bleacher Report
Shams: 1st Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup Set for October 20 on 2022 NBA Schedule
The first Los Angeles Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers matchup of the 2022-23 season will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic:. The first Lakers-Clippers game of the 2022-23 NBA season is scheduled for Oct. 20 at <a href="https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r">https://t.co/lur8Hbuv0r</a> Arena, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.<br><br>LeBron James-Anthony Davis vs. Kawhi Leonard-Paul George again for first time since Dec. 22, 2020.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka's Russell Westbrook Negotiations Surprise Some Around NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers' hesitancy to add multiple first-round picks to Russell Westbrook trade talks has reportedly led to some surprise around the NBA. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has not "seriously" gone deep into the Lakers' asset coffers in Westbrook trade talks. The Lakers have their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks available in trade talks, along with second-round selections and pick swaps.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Jaylen Brown 'All in' on BOS amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, NBA Exec Says
Despite being rumored as a potential trade candidate if the Boston Celtics make a move for Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown doesn't seem like he's going to cause problems for his current team. Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, one rival executive said they believe Brown is "all-in" on the Celtics for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Trade Ideas to Improve Every NBA Starting Lineup
The 2022 NBA offseason is, for all intents and purposes, finished. A few players are still trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency, and a batch of ballers are on standby for training camp invites, but the roster-restructuring is essentially complete. Until now. Front offices may have spent weeks,...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec: 'Watch Out for the Magic' If Warriors' Jordan Poole Becomes RFA in 2023
Coming off a breakout season in 2021-22, Jordan Poole's stock has skyrocketed and complicated his long-term future with the Golden State Warriors. Per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, one Eastern Conference team could emerge as a favorite to sign Poole next summer if he becomes a restricted free agent. "I'd watch...
NBC Sports
Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides
The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together. Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions. As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show”...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Has Not Done Enough' to Be Among Lakers' Greats
LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest players in NBA history, but will he be remembered as one of the Los Angeles Lakers' greats?. Former NBA forward and 2016 NBA champion Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-60 to 2016-17, doesn't think so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Lakers Eye Deals Beyond Kyrie Irving, Pacers Package
The Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing deals beyond a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving or a package from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "If and when Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell get traded,...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Steph Curry, Warriors vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies Scheduled for Christmas
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are headed for a Christmas Day rematch following their contentious Western Conference Semifinal series, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Saturday the teams are tentatively slotted into one of the biggest days during the NBA's regular season. The Warriors knocked the...
Bleacher Report
WNBA Playoff Bracket 2022: Full Schedule and Matchups for Entire Postseason
The 2022 WNBA playoff field came into full focus Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces guaranteed themselves the top seed following a hard-fought 109-100 win over the Seattle Storm. The defending champion Chicago Sky have to settle for the No. 2 seed, with a rematch of the Commissioner's Cup final potentially on tap.
Bleacher Report
Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing Agree to Multiyear Contract Extension
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing announced Friday that they agreed to a multiyear contract extension. According to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Wallace said the following about re-upping with the team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winning driver Denny Hamlin:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: LeBron James, Lakers at Steph Curry, Warriors Scheduled for NBA Opening Night
The Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Warriors will also receive their championship rings to celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals victory. The game will obviously feature plenty of star...
Bleacher Report
Report: Willie Cauley-Stein Agrees to 1-Year Rockets Contract; Last Played with 76ers
Willie Cauley-Stein is going to get an opportunity to play for the Houston Rockets next season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the veteran center has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets and will compete for a roster spot during training camp. Cauley-Stein split last season...
Yardbarker
Warriors forward Draymond Green reveals his favorite Klay Thompson moment
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green come together and embrace each other when it matters the most, you could see it in their playoff run last season. All the years playing together at the highest level has made them close friends. During an episode of The Draymond Green Show...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Meniscus Tear; Out 2-4 Weeks
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's right knee injury has been diagnosed as a meniscus tear and bone bruise, according to the New York Post's Brian Costello and ESPN's Rich Cimini. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks after he undergoes arthroscopic surgery to address the meniscus tear,...
NFL・
Comments / 0