WCAX
65th Annual Vermont Antique Classic Car Show in Waterbury
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ben and his wife, Deb, run the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. The center is not open to the public, but it receives black bear cubs from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently spoke with Ben and his family and...
dailyadvent.com
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
Addison Independent
Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days
If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
Addison Independent
State board: Ripton not ready to run its own school district
RIPTON — The Vermont State Board of Education today, Friday, Aug. 12, voted unanimously to issue an opinion that “there is an overwhelming risk” that Ripton won’t be able to assume full responsibility for educating its students beginning next July — either as a supervisory district or as a school district within a supervisory union.
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
WCAX
Suspicious fire at Colchester camp
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An early Saturday morning fire destroyed a camp next to Lake Champlain. Colchester Police say the blaze was discovered just after 1 a.m. at 1267 Lake Shore Drive. The camp building was unoccupied at the time. The flames even destroyed the camp boat. The Colchester Fire...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Chief. If you’re looking for a fun and furry best friend, then Chief might be the one for you. He is playful, affectionate and really loves to eat treats. He’s the perfect dog for an active household.
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies on Lake Champlain
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
WCAX
Saranac Lake business catches fire
WCAX
Back to School drive with Plattsburgh Police Dept.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are weeks away from back to school, and shopping for school supplies can be hard for some families. But, the Plattsburgh police department wants to help. They’ve teamed up with Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh for a back to school drive. You can...
WCAX
Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery
Addison Independent
Bob Ritter to step down as Middlebury College head football coach at end of season
MIDDLEBURY — This coming football season will be the last that Middlebury College head football coach Bob Ritter will be leading the team. It will be his 40th season coaching. Middlebury Director of Athletics Erin Quinn on Friday, Aug. 12, announced that Ritter will step down from the helm...
nbcboston.com
Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode
A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
wamc.org
Vermont hospital officials detail need for Green Mountain Care Board to approve “stabilization budgets”
Vermont hospitals and health care systems must submit their budgets to the Green Mountain Care Board for approval or adjustment. The annual assessment began in late July and nearly all hospitals in the state are asking for their highest rate increases since the board was created in 2011. The association representing hospitals held a virtual meeting Thursday to explain why they need the board to approve what they are calling “stabilization budgets.”
Hartland veteran turns 100
By Curt Peterson Hartland resident John Kapise of Bohaka Road celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 5. He served in the U.S. army artillery from 1942 to 1945, starting in England and helping drive the Nazi army through France […] Read More The post Hartland veteran turns 100 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
This Place in History: Barre Cow Pasture
It was originally an area for cattle to graze, but it was later a golf course and is now a woodland preserve open for hiking.
WCAX
Nexus festival brings music to the Upper Valley this weekend
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Like live music for free? Lebanon is the place to be this weekend. The 2nd Annual Nexus Music and Arts Festival is taking place on the green all weekend long. There will be live music from a variety of bands on three different stages. There will also be art-making booths for kids and outdoor dining options. The event is put on by the Lebanon Opera House.
