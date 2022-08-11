ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Javan Davis Eaton

Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
MANNS HARBOR, NC
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
NEWPORT, NC
12 Best Things To Do In Nags Head NC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you are on the lookout for great things to do in Nags Head, North Carolina, you’re in the right place! You won’t have to wonder what to do in Nags Head any longer! From walking the seventeen miles of coastline and enjoying breathtaking views over the beaches and waterways to enjoying art, nature, and good food, you will love Nags Head!
NAGS HEAD, NC
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jane Magette Jones

Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022 at the Currituck House in Moyock. Born in Smithfield, Va. on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Survivors include husband M. Warren Jones; children Lauren Abernethy (Michael), Ashley McLeod, Courtney...
MANTEO, NC
Michael O’Brien

Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
GRANDY, NC
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Dare commissioners address planning and finance matters

Dare County Board of Commissioners approved two planning matters and a considered a couple of financial moves on August 1, 2022. The board approved an amendment to an existing special use permit issued to Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. The amendment approves a new 15,000 square foot family life center...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Hubert Liles Conner Jr.

Hubert L. Conner Jr., 67, of Barco, died peacefully in Chesapeake, Va. on August 10, 2022. He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Va. Survivors include wife Mary Jane Conner; mother and step-father Norma E. and Robert O. Thompson; sister Ann Conner Stanley (Roger) and other family and friends. Celebration...
BARCO, NC
Summer surf: Catching a wave in Nags Head

Local fun-seeker Devon Simmons took off on a nice wave while body boarding in the Waterman’s Surf and Adventure Camp at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. Simmons and the other dozen or so campers rode waves, caught fish and had fun for the week.
NAGS HEAD, NC
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration now open

Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration is open. Registration for fall programs is available via Rec Desk, the Parks and Recreation online registration portal launched in the spring. “The new registration system is user friendly,” said leisure services supervisor Charlotte Midgett-Winstead. “It takes three minutes, or less, to build a household account.” Rec Desk can be accessed via the Dare County Parks and Recreation website at darenc.com/departments/parks-recreation.
DARE COUNTY, NC
ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff

Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
VANCEBORO, NC
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC

