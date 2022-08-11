Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Javan Davis Eaton
Manns Harbor, NC – Javan Davis Eaton, 72, of Manns Harbor, NC died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Born in Ahoskie, NC on May 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Jennie Mae Brinkley Davis and Roy Davis Jr. Mrs. Eaton is survived by her...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12
Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Things To Do In Nags Head NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you are on the lookout for great things to do in Nags Head, North Carolina, you’re in the right place! You won’t have to wonder what to do in Nags Head any longer! From walking the seventeen miles of coastline and enjoying breathtaking views over the beaches and waterways to enjoying art, nature, and good food, you will love Nags Head!
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Portsmouth Village to be recognized as port of Middle Passage route
HARKERS ISLAND — A nonprofit that honors enslaved Africans who died during the transatlantic crossing, known as Middle Passage, will hold a ceremony Aug. 20 to recognize Portsmouth Village at Cape Lookout National Seashore as a port where Africans disembarked during the 18th Century. The dedication ceremony is free,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route to adjust schedule for new school times
The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be adjusting its daily schedule starting August 23. The changes come at the request of Currituck County Schools, which is changing the time of day school starts and ends for the new school year. The new schedule, as...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Jane Magette Jones
Jane Magette Jones, 69, of Manteo, died August 10, 2022 at the Currituck House in Moyock. Born in Smithfield, Va. on November 12, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte Reynolds Magette and Robert Magette. Survivors include husband M. Warren Jones; children Lauren Abernethy (Michael), Ashley McLeod, Courtney...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Michael O’Brien
Grandy, NC – Michael O’Brien, 65, of Grandy, NC died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton, VA. Born in Streator, IL on August 30, 1956, he was the son of the late Virginia Yuhas O’Brien and Kenneth O’Brien. Michael was the owner...
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners address planning and finance matters
Dare County Board of Commissioners approved two planning matters and a considered a couple of financial moves on August 1, 2022. The board approved an amendment to an existing special use permit issued to Liberty Christian Fellowship in Colington. The amendment approves a new 15,000 square foot family life center...
The Coastal Report: New elementary school to open in Jacksonville; Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
newbernnow.com
Down Home Country Barn Blast Supports Craven Master Gardener Efforts
Craven County Master Gardeners are hosting a fundraiser dinner at Dancing Branch Farm, September 17 from 4 – 7 p.m. Dinner will be catered by The Country Biscuit and there will be an auction of delicious desserts home made by Master Gardeners. Bring your own beverage. Purchase tickets by...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hubert Liles Conner Jr.
Hubert L. Conner Jr., 67, of Barco, died peacefully in Chesapeake, Va. on August 10, 2022. He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Va. Survivors include wife Mary Jane Conner; mother and step-father Norma E. and Robert O. Thompson; sister Ann Conner Stanley (Roger) and other family and friends. Celebration...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Summer surf: Catching a wave in Nags Head
Local fun-seeker Devon Simmons took off on a nice wave while body boarding in the Waterman’s Surf and Adventure Camp at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head. Simmons and the other dozen or so campers rode waves, caught fish and had fun for the week.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration now open
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration is open. Registration for fall programs is available via Rec Desk, the Parks and Recreation online registration portal launched in the spring. “The new registration system is user friendly,” said leisure services supervisor Charlotte Midgett-Winstead. “It takes three minutes, or less, to build a household account.” Rec Desk can be accessed via the Dare County Parks and Recreation website at darenc.com/departments/parks-recreation.
wcti12.com
ENC community mourns loss of retired deputy sheriff
Charlie Rogers was driving a late model Honda Accord when he crossed the center lane and collided with a driver of a pick-up truck . Charlie Rogers was a retired deputy sheriff , volunteer firefighter and EMT, but people in his community said he was more than that. They said he was a man who cared about his community and his family, one that would give you the shirt off his back if he could.
NCDOT, NCHP stress ‘Move Over’ law
Two state first responder professions are facing the same, major problem. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes when p
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
Comments / 1