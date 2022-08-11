ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

The 2022 Marquette Women’s Soccer Season Preview!

With the Marquette women’s soccer season starting this week, it’s time to put together a StoryStream with all of our preview articles in one place for you! Schedule, preseason picks in the Big East, returning players, newcomers (including a bunch of transfers!), and a look at a few big questions in front of head coach Frank Pelaez are all right here if you keep on scrolling.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy