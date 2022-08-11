South Carolina man sentenced in North Carolina to more than six years in prison for cocaine, firearm possession charges

CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO