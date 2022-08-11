South Carolina man sentenced in North Carolina to more than six years in prison for cocaine, firearm possession charges

Read full article on original website
Dude Man Bro
3d ago
how is it possible to charge him for firearms? 2nd amendment says people have the right to bear arms.
Reply(2)
3
Related
The Post and Courier
Woman sentenced to 17 years in prison for Columbia-area credit union heist, kidnapping
COLUMBIA — The woman who robbed a Forest Acres credit union in 2019, one of the most high-profile cases in the area, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison. She and her accomplice also are accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut, running off with around $83,000 just a few months before the Forest Acres heist.
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
6th person charged in 2021 double murder at Marlboro County nightclub
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A sixth person was charged in connection with a 2021 double murder at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Trey “Trey Pound” Lamar Little, 29, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, was arrested last weekend and charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: Bond denied for felony DUI suspect
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A suspect facing Felony DUI charges was denied bond Friday, say Columbia Police. According to officials, 37 year old Johnathan Gajadhar is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death. Police say Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after a collision Thursday night. According to police, the collision happened...
WIS-TV
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman facing charges after a crash that killed a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist she was rendering aid to earlier this week is now out on bond. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams faces two counts of...
wpde.com
Florence police, sheriff's office task force confiscate herion & meth in drug bust
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. and the Florence County Sheriff's Office's task force confiscated meth and heroin Thursday morning from a home in the Effingham area, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the task force has only been established and operating for about...
Mother stabbed estimated 10 times by son after argument over pets, authorities say
CASSATT, S.C. — The Kershaw County sheriff is sharing new details regarding an early morning stabbing that left a mother in critical condition. Sheriff Lee Boan told News19 that the stabbing followed an argument between the victim and her son, the suspect now identified as 28-year-old Drake Munger, over how he was allegedly treating the family pets.
wpde.com
More people charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a superseding indictment, including more arrests, in a scheme that duped the federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a court document. Federal documents show three more people have been charged. They're set to appear before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon for...
Here's what happened at the Camden Walmart that led to a police response, unrelated chase
CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators are working to uncover additional details about two separate incidents that both boiled over at the Camden Walmart on Thursday afternoon. According to Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd, officers were initially called out to the store after employees overheard a group of about four people - three males and one female - arguing. The employees heard someone in the group threaten to shoot another and an employee alleged that one of the males had a gun.
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
One killed, another injured in Sumter County accident
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday afternoon in Sumter County. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Boulevard Road near Race Track Road which is roughly 4.5 miles southeast of Sumter.
Florence County task force focused on violent crime arrests 6, seizes drugs, guns, cash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County task force focused on violent crimes is “off to a good start” after authorities made six arrests during its first week of operation, Sheriff TJ Joye said Tuesday in a news release. Sheriff’s deputies and Florence police officers make up the task force, which Joye said has […]
WIS-TV
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
WMBF
DOJ indicts 3 more in Florence pandemic fraud case
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Additional suspects face conspiracy charges from the United States Department of Justice connected to an ongoing pandemic fraud case out of Florence. FBI agents arrested Mohammad Farraj and Nariman Masoud in March, accused of taking money meant for those who were struggling to their pay their bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal authorities.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
wpde.com
'Brought tears to my eyes:' Witness recalls crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Tony Gordon, 37, said he just can't shake what he saw Tuesday night following a crash that killed a medic and motorcyclist on Pamplico Highway in Florence. Florence County Sheriff's Office Major Nunn said the original crash happened when two motorcycles were traveling south on...
Son of Darlington County sheriff, jailed for more than a year after bond revocation in shooting case, released again
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Jordan Hudson, the son of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. who was charged with attempted murder in 2020, was released from jail on bond Monday afternoon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center records. Jordan Hudson was arrested in August 2020 on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting […]
Comments / 5