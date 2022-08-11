Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
R. Kelly's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals She's Pregnant With 55-Year-Old Jailed Singer
R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday. In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I...
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Brooklyn Just Revealed the Marriage Advice His Parents Gave Him Amid Rumors Victoria ‘Can’t Stand’ His Wife
Clearing the air. Brooklyn Beckham assures us everything is okay between Nicola Peltz and Victoria. The chef and model shared the marriage advice that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, gave him before he married the Transformers actress. At Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event on August 11, 2022, he revealed to E!’s Daily Pop what his parents told him before his wedding. “Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, and keep working,” he recalled, “Just try and have fun.” On his love for Nicola, he gushed about his relationship, “I have my best mate with me all the...
