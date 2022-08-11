Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
natureworldnews.com
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
JADA LANGFORD-FLEMING and the PACs
These are the political action committee that has given $1000 each to Jada’s campaign, why?. If you notice seven of them have the same address???. She got money from five current politicians (Friends of ….) too, why??. The Economic Freedom Committee 1103 Hays St Tallahassee, FL 32301. FL...
'This is Orwellian Thought Police': Fired Florida State Attorney says he's being punished by DeSantis for laws that aren't even on the books yet
Andrew Warren said the statements he signed on to were "value statements" against laws being considered or passed that violated constitutional rights.
Why Florida's Choice Of State Dessert Has People In A Tizzy
The state of Florida may be best known for its citrus fruit, but when it comes to dessert, the Sunshine State wants you to know that a part of its heart belongs to strawberry shortcake. At least that's what it indicated in March, when Governor Ron de Santis signed SB 1006, which anoints strawberry shortcake "made with Florida strawberries and topped with whipped cream from Florida dairies" as the state's official dessert, per WUSF. Well, Florida's other state official dessert, really, as key lime pie was given the same title in 2006, per Change.org.
POLITICO
The FBI raid in Florida heard around the world
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Lightning— A political thunderbolt struck Florida with the news Monday that former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach — Mar-a-Lago — had been raided by FBI agents in a move that is unprecedented and has immediately turned into a maelstrom that could suddenly upend the midterm elections. One Republican state legislator was already calling for an emergency special session.
VIDEO: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland previews Monday decision between Florida State and Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland spoke to Noles247 regarding his upcoming college decision on Monday between Florida State and Kentucky. Kirkland's full video interview can be seen below:
Gov. DeSantis’ recent hissy fit is the latest in a growing list | Column
Are you beginning to get the sneaking suspicion Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thinner skin than Aunt Bee stumbling into a Dave Chappelle stand-up routine?. It certainly doesn’t take much to get the Beaver of the Fox News green room all flummoxed and pouty before he starts to stomp and whine and clutch his pearls unless he gets his way, whichever way that may be.
Kamran James, Florida defensive lineman, commits to Florida
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Talk about having yourself a day when it comes to the world of recruiting on a Sunday. That’s the good problem first-year University of Florida head coach Billy Napier has had, as his Gators are seeing all kinds of commitments roll in just before Monday school week hits. Olympia ...
