Fresno County, CA

Man arrested for gang-related shooting on Highway 41

 3 days ago

The California Highway Patrol has arrested 28-year-old Shane Enrique Bernal for shooting and injuring the passenger of a car stopped at a red light on Highway 41 and Adams Ave in Fresno County.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was hit five times, including in the neck and chest.

CHP officers say he was the passenger in the car that also had two children under the age of 10 inside. The driver rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center where he is now in critical condition.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle speeding on North Ave, and pulled the car over.

Bernal was the passenger in the car that also had a child inside. The female driver was not arrested.

He is facing attempted murder and child endangerment charges. Authorities say the incident was gang-related.

No one else was injured.

