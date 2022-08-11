ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin County 911 trains new dispatchers and seeks more applicants

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od7EH_0hDioeHt00

It’s a job that we all know, but a job many can’t fathom doing: 911 dispatch. Being the go-between for a person in an emergency and the emergency responders needed. In Gallatin County, there has been a steady increase in call volume.

“You don’t see us. You call, you don’t see us, you hear us,” dispatch trainee Nicole Buescher said. “If I can be that positive voice, that friendly voice through the phone that gives me a lot of gratitude.”

In 2018, around 128,000 calls came into dispatch. Now, around four years later, 180,000 calls—a 20% increase.

“Really without the 911 staff there’s no response,” Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale said.

Martindale notes that other 911 call centers around the nation are experiencing a shortage in workers, but he considers Gallatin County experiencing a double whammy.

“Not only are we seeing the staffing shortage, but we are also being hit with the housing market,” Martindale said.

Currently there are 11 dispatchers on the team, with a budget for 25. Those dispatchers work 12-hour shifts and clock overtime hours to cover the bases, Martindale said.

There are four people training to become dispatchers, including Buescher. She said there were many reasons she wanted to pursue a career in dispatch, one of which is to serve her community.

“I love being able to go home at the end of the day feeling that I made an impact on somebody’s life,” Buescher said.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the 911 Dispatch Team, head over to the Gallatin County website to learn more, ask questions, and to apply.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Rescuers respond to SOS signal from injured hiker near Hyalite Reservoir parking lot Friday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rescuers responded to an SOS signal sent from a trail near the main parking lot at Hyalite Reservoir Friday afternoon. The International Emergency Response Communication Center contacted Gallatin County Dispatch after receiving an SOS signal from a GPS Communication device regarding a hiker who had a serious lower leg injury.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Lanes closed on US 287 in Madison Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Both lanes of US 287 are closed after a multi-vehicle accident south of Cameron. Alternate routes available are US 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade or Interstate 15 to eastern Idaho. The following was posted to the Madison County Sheriff's Office page:. 1136am. Both lanes of...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Government
County
Gallatin County, MT
Local
Montana Government
branfordseven.com

Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley

TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
Big Country News

Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Trains
Fairfield Sun Times

Multi-vehicle crash closes both lanes on Highway 287 near Cameron

BELGRADE, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is closing both lanes Highway 287 at mile-marker 28 south of Cameron Friday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook there are detours set up on Highway 191 between West Yellowstone and Belgrade, and I-15 to eastern Idaho. Drivers are asked to avoid...
97.1 KISS FM

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once: "Bring back the old Bozeman." And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past, but we've also seen huge improvement throughout the years.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
worldatlas.com

The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana

Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Letter from the editor: Farewell

In the summer of 2002, I interned at Skiing magazine in Boulder, Colorado. Majoring in English and working at a ski shop through college, it was a dream manifested. Between logging ski test data into spreadsheets and writing gear review blurbs, I began reading the stories of the ski world. One article I specifically remember focused on the winter constellation Orion that first appears on the late summer horizon signaling the coming snowfall. That piece stuck with me. It was about the paradox of changing seasons, the sadness of leaving summer behind and the delightful anticipation of the winter ahead; that first powder dream of the season.
BIG SKY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy