Symphony in the Park to feature food drive for Missoula Food Bank

MISSOULA - People can enjoy some good music while also helping out a good cause in Missoula on Sunday.

The annual Symphony in the Park event returns on Sunday at 7 p.m. in Caras Park, and for the fourth year in a row, a food drive is being held to help the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center.

For the fourth year in a row, community members can bring canned and other non-perishable goods to the free, outdoor concert to be distributed to the food bank.

“In late 2019 when this partnership began, no one could have foreseen the rise in need for emergency food assistance within our community,” said the food bank's interim executive director Kelli Hess. “We’re so grateful that the Symphony in the Park food drive brings in so much nutritious food that help us keep pace with our busy, back-to-school season.”

Event organizers are hoping to collect 2,000 pounds of non-perishable, shelf-stable food for Missoula Food Bank. The first 100 donors to the Symphony in the Park food drive will be given a free ticket to Missoula Food Bank & Community Center’s Missoula Under Construction event.

Missoula Under Construction provides kids with the opportunity to drive the big rigs and learn about the trades through a day of play. All proceeds from the event benefit Missoula Food Bank and is made possible by Jackson Contractor Group. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Historical Fort Missoula.

Symphony in the Park listeners can expect to hear music by Aretha Franklin, John Williams, and Stephen Sondheim performed by Missoula Symphony Orchestra at the concert titled “Music for the Soul.”