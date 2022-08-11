Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
kiwaradio.com
Two O’Brien County Residents Face Burglary, Drug Charges
Paullina, Iowa — Two people, one from Sutherland and one from Paullina face felony and misdemeanor charges after recent incidents. According to criminal complaints filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones of Sutherland and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler of Paullina face the charges in relation to incidents that occurred about a week ago.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
nwestiowa.com
Harris man jailed for false assault report
HARTLEY—A 41-year-old Harris man was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of false report of an indictable offense to public entity. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from calling the O’Brien County Communications Center in Primghar to report that he had been assaulted in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
KIMT
Albert Lea homicide suspect arrested in rural Forest City
FOREST CITY, Iowa - An Albert Lea homicide suspect is in custody after he was found hiding at a rural Forest City residence. Authorities said Ben Moreno, wanted in the death of Juan Vasquez, Jr., 45, of Albert Lea, was found early Thursday morning. "Our detectives coordinated their efforts with...
kicdam.com
Second Person Charged in Palo Alto County Murder Case Changes Plea
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea deal. 23-year-old Brice Colling was charged in February for his alleged role in the beating death of Rollin Bontrager after his body was found more than two years ago in Virgin Lake south of Ruthven.
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Spencer Police Chief Discusses Plans For School Training Exercise
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of local law enforcement and rescue teams are making final preparations for a training exercise taking place Monday evening at Spencer High School. Police Chief Mark Warburton tells KICD News this training has been in the works for quite some time and is not...
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar man jailed for assaulting woman
PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injuring or mental illness. The arrest of Alexander Ward Nelson stemmed from an argument over a cellphone with a woman who lives with him at 180 Second...
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn man arrested for marijuana pipe
SANBORN—A 34-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Justin Wayne Prescott stemmed from a warrant check of his apartment at 412 Angie St., where a glass marijuana pipe was found in plain sight, according to the Sanborn Police Department.
977thebolt.com
Fort Dodge woman arrested during traffic stop in Humboldt
Humboldt, IA – A Fort Dodge woman was arrested on August 3 during a traffic stop in Humboldt. 30-year-old Andrea Nicole Greggersen was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia when she was found to have a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine during the traffic stop. More evidence was collected at the scene by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and were sent to the LCI Lab for testing. Upon completion of the testing, more charges may be filed against Greggersen.
Corydon Times-Republican
Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Sunday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Spirit Lake. The crash occurred at about 2:28 p.m. in the East Lakes North neighborhood. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said a 14-year-old lost control while driving a Polaris Ranger 800 owned by Scott Groeneweg, of Orange City, Iowa, south on Basswood Lane. The UTV rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger both were ejected from the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening doctor
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Sheldon on charges of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from an incident while attending a doctor’s examination for his girlfriend at Sanford Sheldon Medical...
siouxcountyradio.com
Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident
Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
kicdam.com
Clay County Supervisors Consider Repealing County ATV/UTV Ordinance
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Board of Supervisors discussed changing the county ordinance for ATV/UTV use at a previous meeting following a recent change to State code. The original plan, as reported by KICD, was to amend Clay County’s regulations to match the new laws but now there might be a different option.
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake First Responders, a local ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office.
more1049.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor Releases Results Of Laborshed Analysis Study
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation has released the results of a recent Laborshed Analysis study for the region which looked at a number of statistics within employment numbers. Joanne Follon is the Business Retention and Workforce Partnership Coordinator for The Corridor. She tells KICD News...
more1049.com
Spencer Fire Hydrants Being Painted
Spencer, IA (KICD) — What’s the deal with the white fire hydrants in Spencer? Fire Chief John Conyn says he’s been getting that question all week. Conyn stopped by the KICD Broadcast Center to explain the color code. And while there’s no snow in the immediate forecast,...
