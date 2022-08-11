Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
KSBW.com
Monterey Car Week 2022: Events, traffic information and more
MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey Car Week kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12. The event, which runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, will feature dozens of venues across the peninsula showcasing classic cars, high-end cars and everything in-between. From Pebble Beach to the streets of Seaside, cars and their biggest fans will be flooding the Monterey Peninsula.
benitolink.com
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
KSBW.com
Forward progress stopped on Santa Cruz fire near DeLaveaga Golf course
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update 2:20 p.m.: Forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire, burning in the City of Santa Cruz. (When fire agencies say 'forward progress' has stopped, it means crews have stopped the fire from spreading in a particular direction.) According to Cal Fire, the fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm
State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An employee who hasn't missed a day of work for 18 years walked home on August 1, and co-workers haven't heard from him since. Cecilio "Ceci" Arias Colin is a 56-year-old employee of Tico's Tacos in Salinas. Co-workers said he walks to and from work every day, but they grew concerned when The post Salinas Tico’s Tacos employee missing without a trace for over a week appeared first on KION546.
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm
MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): The Monterey County Cannabis Enforcement Unit discovered a massive illegal cannabis operation hidden on a berry farm in unincorporated Salinas, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni. There were nearly 300 hoop houses located on the farm. Berries were planted along the hoop houses' perimeter to conceal the operation's true The post Illegal cannabis farm found hidden on Salinas berry farm appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Local News
STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. A Start Smart driver education presentation is set to take place at the King City Highway Patrol Office at 6 p.m. on April 12. Blue Star Moms raise money for military care packages. STAFF REPORT - April 6, 2017. The local Blue Star Mothers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm
SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release. "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
Faced with staffing shortages, businesses gearing up for busy Monterey Car Week
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey Car Week officially kicks off on Friday. Monterey County expects around 85,000 people to visit the Central Coast because of the event. For hotels and restaurants, this is both good news and bad news. Now hiring signs are posted out front of some of the restaurants on Alvarado Street. With The post Faced with staffing shortages, businesses gearing up for busy Monterey Car Week appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Man arrested in Pacific Grove on warrant for brandishing a weapon
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — One man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove. According to the Pacific Grove Police Department, a man in his late 30s was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to brandishing a weapon in the city of Marina. The arrest was made...
kingcityrustler.com
National Night Out brings King City families and first responders together
KING CITY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - On Thursday morning, an ATM fire was put out in South Salinas at the Union Bank. Salinas PD responded with Salinas Fire and found the ATM outside the building was on fire. The fire was put out, and it was isolated to the ATM outside the building. Officers are following up The post ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
Comments / 0