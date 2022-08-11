ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kemp among 17 governors asking Biden to get rid of vaccine mandate for international flyers

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is asking the White House to stop requiring vaccines for people flying internationally.

Right now, you need proof of a vaccine to fly into Hartsfield-Jackson International and other airports in the U.S. if you are coming from overseas.

Kemp was one of 17 Republican governors that sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to drop the mandate.

“The rest of the world is moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to normal. It is time for your Administration to do the same,” the letter said. “The continued requirements, even as other countries are moving in the opposite direction, put us at a competitive disadvantage as our states work to welcome international travelers, attract foreign business prospects, and host global athletic competitions.”

In May, U.S. international air travel remained 24% below 2019 levels, with declines among both U.S. and foreign citizens, according to trade group Airlines for America.

If you would like to read the letter, CLICK HERE.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

