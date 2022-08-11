ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Doug Turnbull and Smilin’ Mark McKay take a deep dive into the recent I-285/GA-400 changes

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
(WSB-TV)

Smilin’ and Doug break down what has changed in the I-285/GA-400 interchange and the ramps that most people aren’t realizing are causing the most trouble. They also talk about some flooding and spinout hotspots, back to school traffic, and a big Toys for Tots event this fall.

