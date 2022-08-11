LISTEN: Doug Turnbull and Smilin’ Mark McKay take a deep dive into the recent I-285/GA-400 changes

(WSB-TV)

Smilin’ and Doug break down what has changed in the I-285/GA-400 interchange and the ramps that most people aren’t realizing are causing the most trouble. They also talk about some flooding and spinout hotspots, back to school traffic, and a big Toys for Tots event this fall.

newsletter

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign Up

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!